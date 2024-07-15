WATCH: Yash heads back home in style after attending Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's grand wedding; delights fans with selfies

Mukesh Ambani’s younger son, Anant Ambani, tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart, Radhika Merchant, in a grand ceremony on July 12. The extravagant ceremonies have been the focus for the last few days.

Global icons, celebrities from the Indian film fraternity, and political leaders had come together under one roof to be part of the luxurious celebration. Kannada superstar Yash, too, attended the wedding with his wife. After the celebration, he was clicked leaving Mumbai last night (July 14).

Yash papped at Mumbai airport

The KGF star was clicked at the Mumbai airport last night after gracing Anant and Radhika’s wedding festivities. Yash showcased his new look, featuring a beard and neatly trimmed hair. He wore a black shirt and jeans, complemented by a watch and shoes.

Fans gathered around Yash, asking for selfies and photographs. The Kannada superstar, known for his signature calm, cool, and humble demeanor, graciously posed for fan selfies. He also greeted media personalities with warm gestures and a glowing smile.

Yash looks dashing in his new look

Yash's new look - short hair and a long beard—deviating from his signature appearance has been the talk of the town. Fans speculated that it might be for his next film, Toxic, with Geetu Mohandas.

Cinephiles last saw Yash a couple of years ago in Prashanth Neel’s second installment of KGF. Since then, there have been no significant updates about Yash’s next project, so his appearance in a new avatar has sparked speculation.

Check out the fans' reaction below:

Rocking star on the work front

Yash is preparing for his next film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film is co-produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations and is scheduled for theatrical release on April 10, 2025.

According to reports, Sai Pallavi, Shruti Haasan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan are rumored to join the Kannada star on screen for this project.

