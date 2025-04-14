Watched Nani’s Court? Don’t miss these 5 intense South legal dramas on OTT: Jai Bhim, Neru and more

If Nani’s Court left you impressed, you're not alone. The gripping courtroom drama has struck a chord with many. If you're craving more legal battles and intense arguments, South Indian cinema has a lot to offer. Here are five must-watch South Indian courtroom dramas now streaming on OTT platforms.

Advertisement

5 South courtroom dramas on OTT

1. Jai Bhim

Cast: Suriya, Lijomol Jose, Manikandan

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Jai Bhim is a 2021 Tamil legal drama directed by T.J. Gnanavel. Set in 1993, it follows the story of Rajakannu, a man from the Irula tribe who is falsely accused of theft and dies in police custody. His wife Sengeni seeks justice with the help of lawyer Chandru. As the case unfolds, deep-rooted police brutality and caste oppression are exposed.

2. Neru

Cast: Mohanlal, Priyamani, Anaswara Rajan

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Neru is also a gripping Malayalam courtroom drama directed by Jeethu Joseph. The film follows Sara, a blind girl who is raped at home. With no eyewitness or physical evidence, her only clue is a sculpture she created of her attacker. Advocate Vijayamohan, once debarred, returns to fight her case against powerful defense lawyer Rajashekar. Through twists and intense courtroom battles, Vijayamohan proves Michael’s guilt.

Advertisement

3. Vaashi

Cast: Tovino Thomas, Keerthy Suresh

Where to watch: Netflix

Vaashi is one of the best Malayalam legal dramas and it was directed by Vishnu G. Raghav. The story revolves around advocates Ebin and Madhavi, who fall in love and marry. They later find themselves on opposite sides of a rape case involving IPC 375 and IPC 417. The legal battle strains their relationship and they learn to separate personal emotions from professional duties.

4. Jana Gana Mana

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Pasupathi Raj

Where to watch: Netflix

Want to watch more Malayalam legal thrillers? Then Jana Gana Mana directed by Dijo Jose Antony is the one for you. After Prof. Saba Mariyam's suspicious death, student protests erupt but are crushed by police. ACP Sajjan Kumar arrests suspects and kills them in a staged encounter. He is hailed as a hero until a court case unfolds.

5. Nerkonda Paarvai

Cast: Ajith Kumar, Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Andrea Tariang

Where to watch: ZEE5

Advertisement

Have you watched the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Pink? Then you must watch its remake as well. Nerkonda Paarvai is a Tamil legal drama directed by H. Vinoth. In the movie, Meera, Famitha, and Andrea are harassed by Adhik and his friends after resisting sexual assault. When Meera files a complaint, Adhik retaliates by getting her arrested and Bharath, a retired lawyer battling personal loss, returns to defend the women.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such movie guides.

ALSO READ: 7 horror movies on Netflix to binge-watch this weekend: Kaatteri, Virupaksha, Chandramukhi 2 and more