Court - State Vs A Nobody EARLY reviews: Nani's legal drama draws comparisons with Suriya starrer Jai Bhim

Court - State Vs. A Nobody is a Telugu courtroom drama set to release in theaters on Holi, March 14. Directed by Ram Jagadeesh, the film is produced by Nani and stars Priyadarshi in the lead role. A special premiere was held last night, attended by celebrities, critics, and viewers.

Since then, social media has been buzzing with positive reviews of the film. Some netizens have even drawn comparisons to Suriya's Jai Bhim, which was the courtroom thriller that received massive appreciation from fans.

A viewer took to X and wrote that Court-State Vs. A Nobody felt like an engaging courtroom drama, almost like a mini Jai Bhim. The person further stated that beyond the legal battles, the film also delivered a touching love story that many young audiences can relate to. "At the heart of Court, which is an absorbing courtroom drama (mini #JaiBhim), is a gem of a love story," read the review.

The individual felt that Harsh Roshan and Sridevi brought their characters to life with natural performances, making their chemistry feel real. The netizen also expressed that Sivaji and Harsh Vardhan's dynamic was another highlight of the movie.

Another viewer called it one of the best films in recent times. The person felt that the courtroom drama by Nani was made even more engaging by the strong performances of Sivaji, Priyadarshi, and Harsh. According to the individual, the legal scenes in the second half were well-written.

Advertisement

Take a look at more reviews below:

Court - State Vs. A Nobody is directed by Ram Jagadeesh and produced by Prashanti Tipirneni and Nani. The film features a talented ensemble cast, including Priyadarshi, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Surabhi Prabhavathi, Harsha Vardhan, Sridevi, Sivaji, Harsh Roshan, Sai Kumar, Rohini, and Rajasekhar Aningi.

With music composed by Vijai Bulganin, the cinematography is handled by Dinesh Purushothaman, while Karthika Srinivas R takes charge of the editing.

Are you excited to watch Court - State Vs. A Nobody in theaters tomorrow? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.