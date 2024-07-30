Wayanad Landslide: Kamal Haasan, Thalapathy Vijay extend their condolences to bereaved families who lost their loved ones

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of multiple deaths.

In the early hours of July 30, Wayanad district in Kerala experienced severe landslides that resulted in the burial of extensive areas under debris. This tragic event has claimed the lives of at least 90 individuals and has left many others injured. The number of casualties is expected to rise as rescue operations continue and more people are reported missing.

In response, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a compensation of ₹2 lakh for the families of those who have died in the disaster. Additionally, prominent actors Kamal Haasan and Thalapathy Vijay have expressed their concerns over the calamity through social media, urging the government to take action.

Kamal Haasan and Thalapathy Vijay express grief over Wayanad landslides

Both superstars have conveyed their grief over the disaster in Wayanad and extended their condolences to the affected families. Kamal Haasan, in a post on X, opened up about the critical need to address climate change urgently.

His tweet loosely translated to, "The disasters caused by the landslides in Wayanad and Valparai of Kerala make my heart flutter. My deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones, homes and belongings. Natural disasters have become a regular occurrence due to climate change. It is imperative that we all act collectively to understand the impact of this. I express my gratitude to the army personnel and the dedicated state government employees who risked their lives to rescue the people in difficult and dangerous situations. I request the central government to speed up the rescue work."

Advertisement

In a similar vein, Vijay urged the government for relief measures and wrote, "Deeply saddened on hearing the tragic news of landslide #Wayanad, #Kerala. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. Request the Government authorities that the necessary rescue and relief measures be provided to the affected on a war-footing."

Kerala CM on Wayanad landslides

During a press conference on Tuesday evening, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reported that over 90 bodies have been recovered so far following multiple landslides caused by intense monsoon rains in Wayanad. The Kerala government has declared July 30 and 31 as days of state mourning, and all state government activities have been postponed.

ALSO READ: Top 11 highest-paid Tamil actors who rule Kollywood: From Rajinikanth to Thalapathy Vijay