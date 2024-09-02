EXCLUSIVE: Tovino Thomas reflects on collaborating with Mohanlal, salutes Mammootty for his experimental roles

Tovino Thomas, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM), opened up about his admiration for legendary actors like Mammootty and Mohanlal. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor reflected on their dedication to their craft and shared his personal experience of working with Mohanlal over the years.

Tovino talked about the stature of the legendary actors and said, "When I was born, they were already superstars and great actors, and when I entered the industry, nothing had changed, they remained the same icons even now. Mammuka, for instance, has been taking on some impressive experimental roles lately, like in Rorschach, Bramayugam, and Kaathal. Similarly, Lalettan, with whom I am working on Empuraan, the second part of Lucifer, is an exceptional actor. Although I haven't worked with Mammuka, I have worked with Lalettan before."

The versatile actor further shared his working experience with Mohanlal in films like Lucifer and said, "In 2014, we had a couple of combination scenes in one movie (Koothara), and though I didn't have any scenes with him in Lucifer, I am hoping for more interactions in Empuraan as the shoot progresses."

The 2018 actor further shared how Mohanlal maintained discipline on the sets of his films as he recalled, "Working with Lalettan is truly inspiring. The discipline he maintains on set and the way he treats everyone is admirable. It's remarkable to see someone who has been a superstar since before I was born continue to exhibit such dedication. Observing their discipline and the respect they have for their profession and craft makes it clear why people like them have become idolized superstars and great actors."

Advertisement

For the unversed, Tovino Thomas is reuniting with Mohanlal for L2: Empuraan after their previous collaboration in Lucifer, which released back in 2019.

Apart from Tovino, this upcoming crime thriller will feature Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Manju Warrier, among others. More details about this highly anticipated film are awaited.

On the other hand, Tovino Thomas and Krithi Shetty starrer ARM will be released in theaters on September 12.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Will Tovino Thomas reunite with Khalid Rahman for Thallumaala 2? Here’s what actor has to say