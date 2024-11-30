Pushpa 2: Telangana govt allows ticket price hike and special shows for Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer

Allu Arjun is all set to hit the big screens this year with his much-awaited movie, Pushpa 2: The Rule. In an X (formerly Twitter) post by Suresh PRO, it was revealed that the government of Telangana has granted a price hike in tickets for the movie and has also allotted special shows for it.

According to the government order released by Telangana officials, the film will have a benefit show at 9:30 PM in the state on December 4, 2024, with tickets priced at Rs 800 for that show alone.

Subsequently, with the film’s release scheduled for December 5, 2024, additional shows have been allotted at 1 AM and 4 AM. For single-screen theaters, the ticket prices will include a hike of Rs 150 from December 5 to December 8. Furthermore, these theaters will have an increased ticket price of Rs 105 from December 9 to December 16.

On the other hand, multiplexes will see a price hike of Rs 200 from December 5 to December 8, and Rs 150 from December 9 to December 16.

See the govt order for Pushpa 2 release here:

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule has been the talk of the town since the film’s initial installment was released back in 2021. The first part of the franchise, titled Pushpa: The Rise, introduced us to the character of Pushparaju, a red sandalwood smuggler who begins his journey in the syndicate by performing menial tasks.

Over the course of the film, Pushparaju rises through the ranks of the syndicate and eventually becomes its leader, making many enemies along the way. However, the first installment ended on a high note, teasing a cliffhanger face-off between Allu Arjun’s character and Fahadh Faasil, who plays the main antagonist in the film.

Besides Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil reprising their roles from the first installment, the movie also has Rashmika Mandanna returning to play the lead role of Srivalli. Moreover, the makers of the film are also gearing up to release a new single from the film called Peelings on December 1, 2024.

