Pushpa 2 Advance Booking Box Office: Allu Arjun starrer sells 15,000 tickets in National Chains within 3 hours

Allu Arjun is gearing up for the release of his upcoming beast, Pushpa 2: The Rule, next week. The movie, directed by Sukumar, is set for a mammoth start at the box office. Here's taking a look at its advance booking sale in Hindi.

Pushpa 2 (Hindi) records 15000 admissions in top National Chain; Set for a Banger start

The limited advance booking of Pushpa 2 opened on Saturday morning in the non-national chains, while the national chains opened the advances around 2 PM (November 30). The response looks phenomenal, as the movie fetched very good sales in a couple of hours.

As of 5 PM (November 30), Pushpa 2 sells around 15,000 tickets in the top three national chains—PVR Inox and Cinepolis—in just three hours of advances getting open. While PVR Inox is leading with 12,500 admits, the latter contributed around 2500 admits. The Allu Arjun starrer is expected to wind up the day by recording an impressive admission in the range of 30,000 to 35,000 by the end of the day.

The target for Pushpa 2 is to sell 5 lakh plus tickets in PVR Inox and Cinepolis and settle among the top 3 advance bookings of all time alongside Baahubali 2 (Hindi—6.50 lakh tickets), Pathaan (5.56 lakh tickets), Jawan (5.57 lakh tickets), and KGF Chapter 2 (5.15 lakh tickets).

Pushpa 2 records good pre-sales in limited advances in non-national chains

Besides PIC sales, the movie is doing very well in the non-national chains and single screens. The Sukumar directorial emerged as the fastest film to sell 1000 tickets in the MovieMax chain. The movie smashed over 1300 tickets in just 2 and a half hours and set a new record for a feature film. It is expected to clock over 20,000 admissions in MovieMax and settle among the top 3 advances of all time: Stree 2 (21,780 tickets), Animal (18,600), and Jawan (17,500 tickets).

It is also recording a healthy sale in Rajhans, MovieTime, and Miraj Cinemas and has all the potential to set new records in advance.

If all goes well, Pushpa 2 will score a banger opening over Rs 50 crore in Hindi, with a shot of going closer to Rs 60 crore. For the unversed, the movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. It is set to hit the big screens on December 5th, 2024.

