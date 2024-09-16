Aditi Rao Hydari embraces minimalism as a bride in a gold and beige lehenga saree for her wedding with Siddharth Suryanarayan

Today on 16th September, Aditi Rao Hydari and heartthrob Siddharth Suryanarayan got married in a traditional South Indian wedding; if one were to describe it briefly, they looked ethereal and drenched in love, covered by tradition. Let’s take a closer look at their wedding outfits.

Gorgeous Aditi chose to wear a beautiful beige and golden lehenga saree from Sabyasachi and kept it simple but elegant at its best. Sporting the saree the traditional way with the pallu beautifully falling on her shoulders, it was nothing but simplicity at its best. The plain beige drape came with golden borders that were sewn around the entire length of the drape particularly around the hem and bordering all the sides of it giving it a royal and at the same time a minimal look.

Let’s talk about that blouse, though! Aditi wore her saree with half sleeves blouse having golden thin stripes on it which perfectly complemented the saree without overshadowing it. It was simply elegant- no heavy embellishments or designs, just pure sophisticated charm.

Talking of accessories, Aditi decided to play smart with minimal but classy accessories. Her gold kundan necklace, jhumkas, nose ring, anklets and bangles added just the right amount of bling which she did not o overshadow her saree or her beauty. There were no highly ornate embellishments worn around the neck, hands or wrists; just simple accessories that spoke volumes and made a statement of the their own.

The combination of makeup she wore went perfectly along with her saree’s tranquil color scheme. With gold and nude eye shadows that imparted light glimmer, while hint of soft pink lipstick added some color into the equation as well. In addition to these there were blush cheeks, a minute bindi placed right on forehead, and whimsical alta in shape of moon on her palm and feet was pure perfection! Finally, those fresh flowers in her hair made her look every bit graceful bride we’ve always admired.

While Aditi Rao Hydari looked gorgeous in her simple white and gold bridal saree, Siddharth Suryanarayan equally complemented her with his classic south Indian charm. Siddharth looked traditionally formal, dressed in a pristine white kurta, veshti dhoti and accentuated the elegance.

His clean, shaved face together with his well-groomed hair were the icing on the cake. Siddharth’s outfit fell on traditional lines as it paid respect to culture and at the same time harmonized beautifully with Aditi’s elegant simplicity, making them the epitome of stylishly co-ordinated couple.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have delivered us a wedding that we will never forget—and a ton of inspiration for the effortless, minimalist bridal look we all dream about! Please raise a toast to their love, simplicity and remarkable style.

