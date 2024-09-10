What is the reason behind Jayam Ravi's divorce? Reports suggest its Aarti's mother, Sujatha Vijayakumar

On September 9, actor Jayam Ravi announced his separation from now estranged wife Aarti after 15 years of marriage. The news was a shocker, as the duo was considered one power couple in the South industry. Although speculations about Jayam Ravi and Aarti's marriage hitting rock bottom were already all over social media, it was confirmed by the former's official post on Monday. While the couple has not mentioned any reason for their split, several reports suggest that Aarti's mother and brother are responsible for her divorce from the actor.

Amidst many theories, a report in FilmiBEAT claimed that Aarti’s mother, Sujatha Vijayakumar, and her adopted son, Shankar, are the reasons behind Jayam Ravi and Aarti’s split. In addition, it is reported that the Ponniyin Selvan actor was involved in a shoot managed by brother-in-law Shankar and mother-in-law Sujata. During that time, there were some arguments between them.

Moreover, Jayam Ravi had asked for a remuneration of Rs 25 crore for his next film with Pandiraj, but Sujatha Vijayakumar had reportedly pressured the director to reduce the film's budget as, according to her, Ravi doesn't have that market. This led to Pandiraj leaving the project.

Coming to the divorce announcement, Ravi called it very painful but decided after a proper discussion with Aarti. In his long social media post, he wrote, "After much thought and discussion, I have taken the difficult decision to proceed with the dissolution of my marriage with Aarti. This decision was not made out of haste, and it stems from personal reasons that I believe are in the best interests of everyone involved."

Check out Jayam Ravi’s post announcing his divorce below!

Further, the actor urged his fans and well-wishers to give them the much-needed privacy and not assume the reasons behind their split. It is pertinent to mention that rumors about Jayam Ravi and Aarti contemplating separation have been a constant conjecture for quite some time. The speculations skyrocketed when Aarti removed all pictures with Jayam Ravi and children from her Instagram page in June this year.

For the unversed, after dating for some time, Jayam and Aarti exchanged wedding vows in the presence of friends and family on June 4, 2009. The now-former couple shares two boys from their marriage: Aarav and Ayaan.

