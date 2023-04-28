When Anirudh Ravichandren, Andrea Jeremiah opened up about their 'leaked lip-lock' pics: 'Not ashamed of..'

Back in 2012, young music composer Anirudh Ravichander and actress Andrea Jeremiah took the internet by fire with their intimate pics that were leaked online. With the blockbuster song Kolaveri Di, Anirudh just started enjoying fandom and making his place in the film industry, but his kissing pics with Andrea went viral and raised eyebrows.

It was reportedly said that Anirudh Ravichandren and Andrea Jeremiah were in a relationship back then and their intimate pics of kissing got leaked online. However, their relationship raised several eyebrows and raised questions because of their age gap. Reportedly, he was 22 years old and she was 27 years old.

And not just that, after the viral pics, Anirudh Ravichandren and Andrea Jeremiah also reacted to the controversy of their leaked pics and said they don't regret anything. The actress reportedly told that such things should not have surfaced online, but she was not worried about the leak. The singer-actress claimed that the people, who mattered the most in her life, stood with her as the pillar of strength. She admitted and said, "Yes, these pictures are 18 months old and both Anirudh and I are not ashamed of such a thing. It was a beautiful bond we shared but we had to let go."

Anirudh Ravichandren on leaked kissing pics with Andrea Jeremiah

Anirudh also reacted and said he is quite disturbed when the intimate pics leaked online. He reportedly quoted saying to India Today, "It is unfortunate and rather distasteful that someone who downloaded these photos from my phone, while charging it on their laptop, has released it," India Today reported him as saying. "Families are involved and impressionable fans who look up to me." he added.

"I am not the kind who goes kissing women and taking photographs. My parents have raised me with certain values and they stood by me in the midst of speculation and discussions. I don't want to let something of the past divert me from the present and all that is happening," India Today quoted Anirudh.

About Anirudh Ravichandren

Anirudh Ravichandren is a relative of Rajinikanth and is the cousin of Aishwarya, Soundarya. He is known for songs like Selfie Pulli, The Karma Theme, Gangu Leader, Vaathi Coming, Dosti and many others. He is currently the music composer for Thalapathy Vijay's Leo, Jr NTR's NTR30, Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, and more.

