Who is Allu Sneha Reddy? Meet Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun’s wife and a popular internet celebrity

Allu Arjun has been basking in the glory of his recent blockbuster movie Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film directed by Sukumar featured the actor in his iconic role yet again and is being loved for the same. However, how much do you know about the woman who has stood by him over the years and supported him through hardships?

Yes, we are talking about the popular celebrity wife and internet personality, Allu Sneha Reddy. The star wife who has carved out a niche for herself hand-in-hand with her superstar husband has always presented her life on social media, sharing wonderful elements from their lives. So, let’s take a look into Sneha’s life for a quick glance.

Who is Allu Sneha Reddy?

Allu Sneha Reddy hails from a prominent family in Hyderabad, with her father, Kancharla Chandrasekhar Reddy, being a businessman and chairman of an educational institute in the capital of Telangana. Accomplishing her schooling in a renowned international school, Sneha went on to pursue higher studies at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States. She holds an engineering degree in electronics and communications.

After completing her degree, Sneha came back to India and worked as the director of academics and placement cells at her father’s institute. This led to her gaining experience in business and management.

She met her now-husband several years ago and fell in love as they continued interacting with each other. The couple got engaged back in 2010 and later entered into wedlock in 2011. Subsequently, by 2014, the couple welcomed their firstborn, Allu Ayaan, and soon in 2016, their daughter, Allu Arha, was born.

Moving ahead, Sneha Reddy is also reported to hold a staggering amount to her name as net worth. As per the India Times report, her net worth is Rs 42 crores. This makes her one of the most prominent entrepreneurs and influencers in the country.

Besides being a dotting mother and internet celebrity, Sneha Reddy also runs a business venture called Studio Picaboo. The online photo studio, which is a startup by Sneha, is located in the posh locality of Hyderabad.

