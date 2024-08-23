BUZZ: Jr NTR and Nandamuri Balakrishna in talks to be a part of Vijay Deverakonda's VD12 title teaser

Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for his upcoming and highly anticipated action film VD 12 (working title). Moviegoers have been waiting for this one film since its inception. Now, a recent exciting report has further increased the excitement surrounding Vijay Deverakonda’s film. Yes, you read that right; Gulte.com claims to have exclusively learned that Jr NTR and Nandamuri Balakrishna are being considered to give voice-over to VD12’s title teaser.

Nothing has been officially confirmed by the makers of the upcoming film or the actors, but the buzz has certainly created a buzz on social media. Jr NTR and NBK's fans are already excited with the report and are hoping for a confirmation soon.

One X user wrote, "Imagine NTR voice over like his warning scene in AVSVR." While another user thought that the combination of the RRR actor with the veteran actor would be epic. The user wrote, "That would be epic! Imagine the dynamic combo of NBK and NTR lending their voices!"

Check out how the netizens have been reacting to the report below!

Bankrolled by Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments, VD12 marks Vijay Deverakonda’s debut as a cop in a spy thriller, promising action-packed sequences that are sure to thrill fans. The Dear Comrade actor has undergone a drastic physical transformation to fit his character perfectly. Vijay is eager to make a significant impact at the box office with his performance.

Earlier this month, makers of Vijay’s much-awaited film had dropped the first look of the film. In the new intriguing poster from Gowtam Tinnanuri's directorial, the Geetha Govindam actor appears in a never-seen-before fierce, rugged avatar. Check out the poster below!

VD12 is set to be released in theatres on March 28, 2025, as revealed by the makers. Sharing the poster, Vijay wrote, "His Destiny awaits him. Mistakes. Bloodshed. Questions. Rebirth. 28 March, 2025. #VD12."

How excited are you to see Vijay Deverakonda setting the silver screen on fire with VD12? Let us know in the comments.

