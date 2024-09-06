Who is Nandamuri Balakrishna’s 30-year-old son Mokshagnya Teja, set to debut with Prasanth Varma's film

Tollywood actor Nandamuri Balakrishna’s son, Nandamuri Mokshagnya Teja, is all set to make his debut in movies. On the latter’s birthday today (September 6), filmmaker Prasanth Varma announced the film on social media. To celebrate Mokshagnya's 30th birthday and build anticipation around his debut, the makers have dropped a new still featuring the star kid in a stylish avatar.

The renowned filmmaker took to social media and wrote, “With great joy & privilege, Introducing you…“NANDAMURI TARAKA RAMA MOKSHAGNYA TEJA” Happy birthday Mokshu Welcome to @ThePVCU Let’s do it." Further, he expressed his gratitude to NBK for the trust and blessings.”

The poster features Mokshagnya flaunting his dashing personality in trendy attire and is seen walking elegantly with his million-dollar smile. The poster definitely highlights the upcoming actor's polished look. On this note, let's take a look at who is Nanadamuri Balakrishna’s son, all set for his film debut.

Who is Nandamuri Mokshagnya Teja?

As of now, all must be aware of Mokshagnya’s family legacy. He is the only son of actor Nandamuri Balakrishna and his wife, Vasundhara Devi. He is also the grandson of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao. The star kid is the second born and has two sisters, an elder and a younger: Nara Brahmani and Tejaswini Nandamuri, respectively.

If a report by Indiaglitz is to be believed, then the young star began his acting training at the Satyanand Acting Institute in Vizag in November last year. Apart from focusing on improving acting techniques, Mokshagnya also trained hard to enhance his physical fitness. His physical transformation is visible, as he has shed significant weight in the training process.

Understanding the pressure of being the son of the veteran actor and being aware of anticipation around his debut, Mokshagnya included extensive training in acting, fights, and dance to captivate all Nandamuri fans and general movie enthusiasts alike.

For the uninformed, the Satyanand Acting Institute is known for its comprehensive approach, imparting fundamental skills and shaping individuals into well-informed and skilled actors. The training institution has trained over 400 actors, including superstars like Prabhas, Pawan Kalyan, and Mahesh Babu.

All about Nandamuri Mokshagnya’s debut

Coming back to NBK's son's debut, Prasanth Varma has taken the responsibility to launch him grandly. The filmmaker is known for showcasing his heroes in exceptionally stylish ways, and Mokshagnya's look suggests that he has something great planned for the film.

Talking about it, Prasanth Varma said, “This is a huge honor and also a colossal responsibility to launch Mokshagnya to the cinema. I will always be grateful for the trust Balakrishna Garu has put in me and my story. This script is inspired by our Itihasas, which are a gold mine of wonderful tales that need to be told. This is also a part of PVCU and will take the universe to the next level.”

As per reports, the film will be based on an ancient legend from Indian mythology with an entertaining narrative. NBK and his family have been looking for the right script to introduce Mokshagnya as a lead actor. The decision to collaborate with Prasanth Varma for a socio-fantasy aligns with Balakrishna's vision of making his son's debut in the film industry both memorable and impactful.

The producer of the film, Sudhakar Cherukuri, also expressed his happiness in launching Mokshagnya and thanked Nandamuri Balakrishna for giving SLV Cinemas the golden opportunity. "Prasanth Varma has come up with an exciting script that will perfectly suit Mokshagnya for his debut. We are all excited about this film. More details about this project will be announced soon," he added.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR has also congratulated the new actor through a sweet social media post.

The RRR actor wrote, “Congratulations on your debut into the world of cinema! May all the divine forces, along with Thatha garu, shower blessings upon you as you begin a new chapter in your life!" With a legacy so great, it would be worth watching Nandamuri Mokshagnya on the silver screen. Pinkvilla wishes him all the luck for his future endeavors.

