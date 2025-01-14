Who is Naslen K Gafoor? Here's everything you need to know about Premalu and I Am Kathalan fame

Naslen K Gafoor is a well-known Indian actor who gained widespread recognition for his performance in the film Premalu. Following the massive success of this Malayalam project, he appeared in I Am Kathalan. Before getting into details about his upcoming movies, let’s take a closer look at who Naslen is.

Who is Naslen?

Naslen began his acting career in 2019 with the film Thanneer Mathan Dinangal. He played Melvin, a character known for his sharp wit and humor. His performance received a lot of praise.

In 2021, he appeared in the thriller titled Kuruthi. It was released on Amazon Prime Video. Later, he played Charles Oliver Twist in the family drama Home, also streaming on the same OTT platform. Both roles showcased his talent for portraying relatable characters.

Naslen then starred in the comedy film Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan, released on Disney+ Hotstar. Though his role was small, critics praised his ability to make an impact.

In 2024, he gained widespread fame with his role as Sachin Santhosh in Premalu. The film was a massive success and earned over Rs 100 crore at the box office, becoming one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films.

Naslen's upcoming movies

After Premalu and I Am Kathalan, Naslen is gearing up for his role in a Malayalam sports drama titled Alappuzha Gymkhana. Helmed by Khalid Rahman, the movie also features Ganapathi, Franco Francis, Anagha Ravi, Baby Jean, Nanda Nishanth, and Noila Francy, among others.

Advertisement

The title and first-look poster of the film were unveiled on Instagram on October 1, 2024. The movie wrapped up its shooting schedule in August 2024.

The screenplay has been crafted by Khalid Rahman and Sreeni Saseendran, with Ratheesh Ravi penning the dialogues. This film also holds special significance as it is the debut production venture of Plan B Motion Pictures.

ALSO READ: Premalu 2 ANNOUNCED: Mamitha Baiju and Naslen Gafoor to return as Sachin-Reenu with more fun; to release in 2025