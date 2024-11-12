Sai Pallavi reveals she had an emotional breakdown on sets of Shyam Singha Roy for THIS reason; shares how producer reacted to her day off plea

Sai Pallavi’s portrayal of Maithreyi in the 2021 romantic period drama Shyam Singha Roy left a lasting impression among her fans. However, during a recent interview, the actress revealed how hectic the shooting schedule was for the film, where she had to work all night long and taking even a day off was quite difficult.

Speaking with Galatta Plus, Sai Pallavi remembered struggling to get enough sleep, as the shooting would continue all night long and she had to be back the next morning again.

She revealed struggling through it all for as long as 30 days before she broke down into tears at one point, thinking if she could take all but one day off. Sai Pallavi revealed that since she isn’t a night person, she found it difficult to continue with night shoots.

She said, “I’m someone who can’t sleep during the day. So, imagine being awake all night, only to be awake again the next day. This wasn’t just for a day or two, but it went on for almost 30 days. I remember crying at one point and thinking to myself, ‘I want to act in films, but I just wish I could get one day off.’”

However, despite thinking about a day off, she did not let anybody know about the challenge she faced, until one day her sister saw her crying and immediately knocked on the door of the producer and asked him to give Sai Pallavi a day off.

Surprisingly, the film producer was quite disheartened to learn of her hardship and was more than happy to give her any number of days off so that she could only return to the sets when she was ready.

The actress revealed that the entire cast and crew of the film actually looked up to her as a child and they just adored her. Therefore, her need for a day off was not deemed an unwanted demand by an actress by none of the members in the shooting set.

On the work front, Sai Pallavi recently delivered an applause-worthy and mesmerizing performance in Siva Karthikeyan starrer Amaran. Her simplicity in looks and unmatched versatility of performance etched a special place amongst audiences, who loved the biographical war drama.

For the uninitiated, she essayed the character of Indhu Rebecca Varghese, the wife of martyred Major Mukund Varadarajan in the Rajkumar Periasamy directorial.

