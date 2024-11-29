Who is Ramki? Meet Lucky Baskhar actor who played role of Anthony alongside Dulquer Salmaan

Ramakrishnan, aka Ramki, has once again become the talk of the town for featuring in Venky Atluri's Lucky Baskhar. The actor played the role of Anthony alongside Dulquer Salmaan. He played a key role in shaping the narrative of the film. While we discuss more about his character in the movie, let's know who Ramki is.

Who is Ramki?

Ramki was born in Tamil Nadu on March 31, 1962. He began his acting career back in 1987 with Chinna Poove Mella Pesu. The film was a commercial hit and featured Prabhu. In 1988, he appeared in eight films, including Vijayakanth starrer Senthoora Poove. The movie also featured his wife Nirosha and was a major success.

The film reportedly ran for over 200 days in cinema halls. Some of his other films like Paravaigal Palavitham also received good reviews. In 1989, he acted in films like Oru Thottil Sabadham and En Kanavar.

In 1990, he rose to fame for featuring in Maruthu Pandi, and it significantly boosted his career. Ramki's movie Inaindha Kaigal was another hit and became a blockbuster.

In 1991, he gained recognition with Vetri Padigal and became quite popular in the horror genre. Films like Athma, Thanga Pappa, and Mayabazar were some of his major hits.

In 1997, he acted in Thaali Pudhusu, Samrat, and Kalyana Vaibhogam. At the time, Ramki was known for his chemistry with Nirosha, Urvashi, and Khushbu. After 2007, he went on a hiatus and returned to showbiz in 2013. He made a comeback with Maasani and Biriyani.

Some of his best movies include Manaivi Oru Mandhiri, Ellame En Thangachi, Yogam Rajayogam, Custody, Gurumoorthi, and more.

Talking about his personal life, Ramki is married to his Senthoora Poove co-star Nirosha. The two tied the knot back in 1995.

Ramki's role in Lucky Baskhar

Ramki plays Anthony, who asks for a Rs 2 lakh loan from Dulquer Salmaan's character in the movie. However, Baskhar refuses the loan due to a lack of collateral. He further tells Anthony it is beyond his control.

Interestingly, Baskhar and his friend then come up with a plan. They rob a bank and then lend the money to Anthony at 20 percent interest.

Anthony agrees and repays the loan with interest from his illegal business. Baskhar sees an opportunity and partners with him. He continues giving loans to him at high interest to make a profit.

One day, Anthony eventually decides to move to the US to live with his son. His role ends after the first half of the film, but he returns in the climax when Baskhar tries to flee the country to escape his enemies.

Take a look at the trailer below:

If you want to see Ramki's performance in Lucky Baskhar, then you can stream the movie online on Netflix.

