When did Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala start dating each other? Check out details of their first meeting

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have made their romantic relationship official on August 8, 2024, announcing their engagement. However, do you know how both the actors transitioned from being friends to lovers?

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2017. The actors who got married after dating for several years were met with a bitter end when they decided to part ways, making it official on October 2, 2021.

A few months after the pair split, Naga Chaitanya had met Sobhita in his hometown, Hyderabad as she was promoting her film Major starring Adivi Sesh. The newly engaged couple was spotted together for the first time in May of 2022.

Their friendship blossomed significantly, to the point where Sobitha celebrated her birthday alongside Naga Chaitanya and a few friends. As time went on, their bond deepened, evolving from mere friendship into a romantic relationship.

Since then, both of them have been involved in a romantic relationship. Both the actors were even spotted together in various foreign locations, spending quality time along with a few friends.

After much speculation, the actors have finally made it official by announcing their engagement. Both families blessed the couple today at a function in Naga Chaitanya’s residence in Hyderabad.

Taking it to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Naga Chaitanya’s father and actor Nagarjuna Akkineni shared a couple of pictures from the ceremony. Along with photos, the actor congratulated them both by saying, “We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!!”

The actor expressed his joy in welcoming the actress to their family and congratulated the happy couple. Along with wishing them both a lifetime of happiness and love, the Shiva actor also called it, “A beginning of infinite love.”

Check out the official post by Nagarjuna Akkineni here:

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are expected to enter their wedlock later in 2024 but an official date is yet to be unveiled.

