Pani actress Abhinaya marries her childhood sweetheart Vegesana Karthik; watch cute moments from their dreamy wedding

Actress Abhinaya is now married—yes, you read that right! The Pani star tied the knot with her childhood friend and longtime partner, Vegesana Karthik. After being together for nearly 15 years, the couple made it official and exchanged vows in a traditional ceremony surrounded by loved ones. Several photos and videos from their dreamy wedding are now doing the rounds on social media.

In a video shared by Vegesana Karthik, Abhinaya looked absolutely beautiful in a pretty red saree for the ceremony, entering the venue with a shy smile. The video then showcased her sitting beside her husband and playfully teasing him during the wedding rituals. These adorable moments from the actress’ wedding have stolen the limelight and will leave you just mesmerized!

In other videos shared by fan pages, Abhinaya and Vegesana Karthik are seen wearing different traditional attires. The couple is seen in matching ivory and gold-shaded ensembles during the wedding ceremony as they tie the knot.

A few days ago, Abhinaya shared inside pictures from her mehendi ceremony. During the pre-wedding festivities, she stunned in a purple ensemble and flaunted her henna design while posing with her beau for the cameras.

For those unaware, fans across the country were surprised when Abhinaya announced her engagement in March. In her initial post, she didn’t reveal her partner’s identity. However, a few days later, she finally introduced him and shared who she was getting married to.

In a conversation with Galatta, Abhinaya spoke about her relationship. She revealed she was dating her childhood friend. Their bond had lasted 15 years, and they understood each other deeply. According to her, he was someone she could speak to freely, without hesitation or fear. She also mentioned that marriage wasn’t on their minds yet.

Abhinaya said she had several personal and career goals to reach before thinking about tying the knot.

Meanwhile, Abhinaya got married to Vegesana Karthik in a traditional ceremony in Hyderabad. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

