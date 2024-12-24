Bigg Boss 18 EXCLUSIVE: Yamini Malhotra says 'Shrutika ki main shakal bhi nahi dekhna chahti'; feels Shilpa Shirodkar plays victim card
In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, evicted contestant Yamini Malhotra got candid about her opinions regarding the show and asserted that she won't meet Shrutika Arjun in the outside world.
After the shocking midweek eviction of Digvijay Rathee from Bigg Boss 18, the show witnessed a double eviction in the last Weekend Ka Vaar. As a result of which, Edin Rose and Yamini Malhotra were eliminated. The two expressed gratitude towards the makers for providing them the opportunity to take up the show. Recently, Yamini exclusively spoke to Pinkvilla and revealed that she won't be meeting Shrutika Arjun outside of the show. She also discussed Shilpa Sharodkar's game.
She told us, "Shrutika ki toh main shakal bhi nahi dekhna chahti. Mujhe uss aurat se sakht nafrat hai. Woh ek aisi insaan hai jo nakli friendship karke logon ko barbaad kar deti hai. Usne mujhe aur Digvijay ko nikaalne mein pura zor laga diya. Aur Edin bhi uski wajah se bahar huyi jab ki Edin ki wajah se woh Time God bani thi aur saare powers uske paas aayi thi."
"(I don't even want to see Shrutika's face. I hate that woman. She is such a person who ruins people by making fake friendships. She tried her best to throw me and Digvijay out. And Edin also got out even though she became Time God and received all the powers because of Edin)."
When asked about whether Shilpa has been playing a victim card in the show, Yamini stated, "Shilpa ji saare tareeke ke card khel chuki hain ghar mein. Maasomiyat ka, innocence ka, bechari ka, aur bhoolne ka (Shilpa ji has played all kinds of cards in the house. Of innocence, of being poor, and of forgetting things). So, yes, she was playing a victim card."
For the uninitiated, Yamini Malhotra entered the Bigg Boss 18 house as a wildcard contestant. She was seen sharing a friendly bond with Rajat Dalal, Vivian Dsena, Sara Arfeen Khan, and others.
