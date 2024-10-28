Top 5 Naga Chaitanya and Samantha movies to enjoy with family on OTT: Ye Maaya Chesave, Autonagar Surya, Majili and more

Although Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu went their separate ways in 2021, fans still cherish their on-screen chemistry. The two starred together in a variety of films, from lighthearted dramas to romantic dramas, that contributed to their immense popularity. Their first movie together was Ye Maaya Chesave, which released in 2010. If you’re a fan of this duo, don’t miss these memorable films featuring Naga Chaitanya and Samantha.

5 Naga Chaitanya and Samantha movies

1. Ye Maaya Chesave (2010)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu made her acting debut back in 2010 with Ye Maaya Chesave. Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, the movie also featured Naga Chaitanya as the main lead. The story of the film revolves around the life of an engineering graduate named Karthik. He secretly wishes to become a director. However, Karthik crosses paths with a girl named Jessie and falls in love with her.

Despite an age difference and different cultural beliefs, he follows his heart to win over Jessie. Unfortunately, her father does not approve of their relationship as he is against the idea of the two getting along. Ye Maaya Chesave was a commercial success in theaters and reportedly earned Rs 30 crore at the box office. You can watch this film online on Amazon Prime Video.

2. Manam (2014)

If you like romantic films, then do watch Manam. The movie featured Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the lead actors. The film is about a boy named Bittu who loses his parents after a major road accident. Year later, he meets two young people who are lookalikes of his late parents.

Thinking that they are the reincarnation of his mother and father, Bittu embarks on a journey to reunite them by helping them get to know each other. While trying to bring them together, he also falls in love with a woman named Anjali. Manam is currently available in Tamil language on Disney+ Hotstar.

3. Autonagar Surya (2014)

Autonagar Surya is one of the best Telugu action thrillers featuring Naga Chaitanya and Samantha. While Chay played the role of Surya in this movie, the Citadel actress essayed the character of his love interest named Sirisha. This film is about Surya who loses his parents in a train accident and becomes a juvenile offender. He further finishes his studies in prison and works towards his dream of making a vehicle that runs just on battery power.

However, Surya faces several problems while pursuing his dream. Nevertheless, he finds comfort in Sirish and falls in love with her. The movie also featured Brahmanandam in a comical role. Those who haven't watched Autonagar Surya can stream it online on ZEE5.

4. Majili (2019)

If you like Telugu romantic movies, then do watch Majili. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the movie featured Naga Chaitanya and Samantha as the main leads. The film follows the life of an aspiring cricketer named Poorna who loves Anshu with all his heart. However, she abandons him, following which he falls into depression.

Poorna then marries his neighbor Sravani. Little does he know that she always had feelings for him. Unfortunately, Sravani faces several challenges in her relationship as Poorna struggles with his past. Majili will take you through a rollercoaster ride of emotions and will surely make you cry. This film is currently available on Disney+ Hotstar.

5. Oh! Baby (2019)

Oh! Baby starring Samantha as the main lead is a fantasy comedy film. Directed by BV Nandini Reddy, the movie featured Naga Chaitanya in a supporting role. While the Kushi actress played the role of Swathi, Chay essayed the character of Chanti. He was a childhood friend of the protagonist, Baby.

The story of Oh! Baby follows the life of an elderly woman who runs a canteen at her son's college. As she is unhappy with everything around her, she accuses God of the same. Therefore, she meets a photographer who clicks her photo and she magically transforms into a young woman. Baby then takes the help of her friend Chanti and pursues her dream of becoming a singer. You can stream this movie online on Netflix.

Which one of these Naga Chaitanya and Samantha movies are you going to watch on OTT? Let us know in the comments.

