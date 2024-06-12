Yuva Rajkumar’s wife Sridevi Byrappa alleges actor having an extra-marital affair with his co-star

Hitting the headlines recently, legendary actor Rajkumar’s grandson Yuva Rajkumar has filed for a divorce case from his wife, Sridevi Byrappa. The actor had registered a plea against her on the grounds of cruelty, and now his wife has reacted to the same.

In a recent Instagram post shared by Sridevi herself, she explained how it is hurtful and unfortunate to see a person assassinating a woman's character who should actually maintain decorum. She added, “I am deeply disappointed with how this has been handled, especially given the false narrative. I completely remained silent and maintained my dignity in spite of all that I went through the last few months. But they did this.”

According to a report by Times of India, Sridevi’s father, Paduvarahalli Byrappa, conveyed that his daughter allegedly had to undergo severe mental trauma by Yuva Rajkumar. He claims that the actor’s actions were based upon instructions from his parents, Raghavendra Rajkumar and Mangala.

Furthermore, as per a report by Banglore Times, in the legal notice sent to Yuva Rajkumar by Sridevi’s lawyers, the latter has levied allegations against him of having an extra-marital affair. It read that a man who had married his friend is now having a relationship with his own co-star, failing to maintain basic dignity for his wife.

Sridevi has also levied the allegations that Yuva and her were happily married for five years, but for the past year, his personality has changed and is mentally torturing her. She further added that the Rajkumar family had forcefully sent her to the USA for higher studies, making her take out a student loan. They even insisted on having an extravagant wedding with 10,000 guests from Yuva’s side itself. She even said that he had tried to kick her out of his home because she found out about his affair.

Yuva Rajkumar and Sridevi Byrappa’s divorce

Yuva Rajkumar, the grandson of Dr Rajkumar, married Sridevi Byrappa after being friends with her for 7 years. Though his union with her was initially opposed by his family, the late actor and his uncle Puneeth Rajkumar intervened and made it possible.

However, in a recent divorce notice filed by the actor, he claims that his wife is harassing him and even claims she has taken out Rs 3 crores from Dr Rajkumar’s Academy and wired it to her personal account. Moreover, he alleges that she misused the academy funds and even tried to force him to settle in the USA with her. He also claimed that she had an affair with one of her friends.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with harassment, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

