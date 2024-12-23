Rashmika Mandanna claims she was ‘uncomfortable’ while shooting Peelings song from Pushpa 2; ‘How am I…’

Rashmika Mandanna gave an elevated performance with her latest release Pushpa 2: The Rule. The actress has been receiving an overwhelming response from her fans, courtesy of her skilled acting that reflected on the screens with the Allu Arjun starrer.

Recently, the diva talked about how she wasn’t comfortable with the film’s song Peelings, which has lately gained negative reviews from fans about the choreography.

Speaking with Galatta Plus, Rashmika Mandanna revealed that the song Peelings was shot right a couple of days before the release of Pushpa 2 and was completed within 5 days.

Addressing the difficulties she faced while shooting it, the Animal actress explained that seeing the rehearsal video, she could not help but realise that she appeared to be dancing quite literally on Allu Arjun.

Moreover, she also felt uncomfortable filming it, due to her phobia of getting lifted in the air, which was mostly what happened in the song.

She said, “Majority of the time I thought I was dancing on Allu Arjun sir. I am someone who has a phobia of being lifted, I wasn’t very comfortable with people lifting me and here is the song where I am only being lifted. I had this thing of ‘how am I going to do this?”

Continuing with her experience, the Animal actress added that despite all the hesitance, she did understand that it was a necessary aspect of the film. Therefore she made up her mind to complete the song and trust completely on her director and co-actor.

Further, Rashmika was asked to share her opinions on the negative feedback fans have given on the choreography of Peelings and if she too felt sceptical about it.

In response, the actress stated, “As an actor, I know I am here to entertain others and please my director. I work to hear the word ‘excellent’ from my director. This is my bread and butter and this is what I am here to do. If I will start isolating my roles and start over thinking around it. That will be typecasting myself and I don’t want to do that.”

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna has a number of films lined up ahead, including The Girlfriend, Chhaava, Sikander, Kubera and more.

