Year Ender 2024: 11 Most viral moments in South film industry; Vijay-Rashmika's lunch date to Thalapathy Vijay-Trisha's lift selfie

In 2024, several moments from the South Indian film industry captured our attention. From Ram Charan's daughter Klin Kaara taking her first steps to Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's viral lunch date outing, fans have been in for a treat. So, what are we waiting for? Let's take a look at the viral moments from South Cinema 2024 that kept everyone entertained.

11 viral moments from the South Indian film industry in 2024

1. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's lunch date photo

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's relationship rumors have been floating on the internet for quite some time now. Amid the speculations, a photo of the two enjoying a lunch date together went viral across social media platforms. In the picture, the actors were seen spending quality time while having a meal in an open area.

Reacting to the photo, a netizen wrote, "This is one of the most openly secretive relationships currently. They know that we know. We know that they know. Yet they still wanna play Hide and Seek."

Take a look at the photo below:

2. Vijay's wife, Sangeetha, gets clicked in London and his lift selfie with Trisha

Thalapathy Vijay may have been quite open about his professional front, but he has always maintained a low profile when it came to his personal life. Not only he, but his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, also never makes any public appearances and stays away from the social media limelight.

Advertisement

However, her photo from inside a restaurant in London went viral back in September this year. She was seen enjoying a meal during her day out.

Take a look at the photo below:

On Thalapathy Vijay's birthday, Trisha Krishnan shared a mirror selfie with the actor on her social media handles. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "The calm to a storm, the storm to a calm; to many more milestones ahead." The photo quickly went viral and sparked dating rumors amongst the two stars.

3. Nagarjuna's bodyguard pushes a specially-abled fan

Back in June, Nagarjuna's bodyguard pushed away a specially-abled fan who was coming to greet the actor at the Mumbai airport. The video instantly went viral on social media, with netizens criticizing the Kubera actor for being negligent towards his well-wishers.

However, Nagarjuna reacted to the video and wrote on his X handle, "This just came to my notice... this shouldn’t have happened!! I apologize to the gentleman and will take necessary precautions so that it will not happen in the future." Later, he met with the specially-abled fan at the airport and apologized for his actions.

Advertisement

4. Ram Charan's daughter learns to walk

In November, a video of Ram Charan's daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela, went viral on social media platforms. In the clip, she was seen taking her first steps with the help of her mother, Upasana, at the airport. She was cutely waddling and walking around while interacting with the staff members nearby.

Take a look at the video below:

5. Ajith Kumar makes a racing comeback

Ajith Kumar has returned to the racing tracks after completing his work for the film Good Bad Ugly. The actor's appearance in a racing outfit went viral online. He was seen standing near his car at the Barcelona F1 racing circuit in Spain. Ajith wore a red and white racing suit, which caught fans' attention.

The pictures also featured three members of his racing team, Ajith Kumar Racing. The announcement of his return to racing had been made earlier.

Take a look at the photos below:

Advertisement

6. Vijay Deverakonda falls from stairs

During the promotion of his music video Saahiba, Vijay Deverakonda arrived in Mumbai to partake in an event with Jasleen Royal and Radhika Madan. However, he slipped and fell down a flight of stairs inside the venue. A video from the event showed the Kushi actor tumbling down the stairs in broad daylight.

People nearby immediately rushed to assist him and urged the paps to not record the incident. Nonetheless, the video went viral on social media and quickly grabbed attention.

Take a look at the video below:

7. Dhanush and Nayanthara ignore each other at a wedding

In November, Nayanthara and Dhanush were seen attending producer Aakash Baskaran's wedding celebration together. The two stars were seated near each other at the event. However, they seemed to avoid interacting due to their ongoing feud regarding the former's Netflix documentary.

Visuals from the wedding showed the actors looking in opposite directions. Their apparent efforts to avoid eye contact sparked amusement among fans. Vignesh Shivan was also in attendance at the ceremony along with Sivakarthikeyan and others.

8. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita's dating photos

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala started a new chapter of their lives after tying the knot at the Annapurna Studios on December 4. Ahead of their big day, Rana Daggubati unveiled a new teaser for his talk show featuring the Thandel actor.

Advertisement

However, it was a few pictures of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita from their dating days that grabbed everyone's attention.

One photo showed them in casual outfits posing together and another picture captured Chay holding Sobhita's bag while they smiled for the camera. The teaser also showed an unseen picture from their engagement ceremony.

Take a look at the video below:

9. Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Nagarjuna, and Mahesh Babu's group photo from the Maldives

Last month, Telugu stars including Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, and Nagarjuna were seen enjoying lunch together. The moment was captured in a photo and it showed all the actors smiling for the camera.

Nagarjuna's son Akhil Akkineni was also part of the gathering. Upasana and Namrata Shirodkar were spotted as well. The Tollywood celebrities traveled to the Maldives for a special occasion. They were there to celebrate the 50th birthday of their close friend Anil Chalamalasetty, the Managing Director of Greenko Group.

Take a look at the photo below:

10. Thalapathy Vijay watches Salaar

Thalapathy Vijay once disguised himself as a commoner and entered a cinema hall to watch Prabhas's starrer, Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire. The actor watched the movie at Gokul Theater in Hyderabad. Reports suggested that Vijay visited the theater during a break from filming his movie, The Greatest Of All Time.

Advertisement

In the videos that were going viral online, Vijay was seen in a casual outfit. He wore a plain black t-shirt paired with a matching face mask. His signature messy hairstyle added to his simple yet striking look.

Take a look at the video below:

11. Manchu Manoj gets injured amid feud with family

A video of Manchu Manoj is going viral on social media where he can be seen getting discharged from a private hospital. The actor seemingly looked distressed with a leg and neck injury. He was seen wearing a neck brace for support and took assistance from his team to reach his car.

The video surfaced online amid news of a physical altercation with his father, Mohan Babu. While the latter denied such rumors, Manchu Manoj also chose to not respond to the speculations.

Take a look at his video below:

These were some of the most viral moments that took place in the South Indian film industry in 2024. Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Year Ender 2024: 9 biggest controversies of South film industry; Dhanush vs Nayanthara, Darshan's case and more