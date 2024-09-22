BREAKING: Devara pre-release event canceled in Hyderabad likely for THIS reason; Jr NTR fans go berserk at venue

Devara: Part 1, a Pan-India film, is scheduled for a worldwide release on September 27, 2024. With only five days remaining until the highly anticipated release, the makers of Jr NTR starrer had to, unfortunately, cancel the pre-release event in Hyderabad today, September 22. According to our sources, the turnout exceeded capacity and became unmanageable.

We also heard, Jr NTR, who was set to leave for the venue, was advised against attending due to the overwhelming presence of fans attempting to access the auditorium from all sides. Filmmaker Trivikram, who was attending Devara pre-release event as a Chief Guest, had to return from the venue.

Here's how fans are reacting to this prompt decision taken by the makers of Devara:

