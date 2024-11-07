Pushpa 2 BIG update: Is Devi Sri Prasad getting replaced by THIS composer ahead of November release? REPORTS

Allu Arjun’s highly anticipated release Pushpa 2 is dominating all parts of social media at the moment. The film is all set for its theatrical release on December 5, 2024. Amid the fan excitement and expectations regarding the film, a new development in the project has been reported. Well, rumor has it that music composer Devi Sri Prasad has been replaced from providing the background score.

As reported by Gulte, the background score crafted by Devi Sri Prasad is no longer to be used in the film, and the makers have apparently considered S Thaman for the same, who’ll provide an alternate one to the film.

While there is no confirmation as to which one of the background scores will finally be utilized, it is said that there was some delay caused by DSP to deliver the tune, and the makers were not ready to take any risk, considering that the release is near. However, even if the background score by S Thaman makes it to the final cuts, due credits will still be given to both the composers.

For the unversed, Devi Sri Prasad has been long associated with the Pushpa franchise and he had handled the musical score for the Allu Arjun starrer in its first installment as well. So much so were his compositions that each and every track from Pushpa 1 were chartbusting hits and loved by all.

Coming back to the film, there seems to have been quite a few changes and developments happening to the project ahead of its release. For the unversed, as per a source close to the film, Pinkvilla had exclusively learnt that contrary to reports about Shraddha Kapoor shaking a leg with Allu Arjun in a dance number in the film, it was instead Sreeleela who was locked for the same.

The source had mentioned, “Sreeleela had set the dance floor on fire with her sizzling dance moves with Mahesh Babu in Guntur Kaaram's Kurchi Madathapetti. It will be interesting to see Sreeleela shaking a leg with Allu Arjun now. It is going to be a high-octane dance number. The shoot for this epic dance number is scheduled for either 6th or 7th November.”

Besides Allu Arjun, Pushpa 2 also marks the return of Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in their roles Srivalli and SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat respectively in the sequel of the 2021 release.

