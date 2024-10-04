The Judge from Hell stills: Park Shin Hye’s sinister smile rattles Kim Jae Young’s warm presence; SEE PICS

The Judge from Hell is an ongoing K-drama starring Park Shin Hye in the lead role. The show consists of a unique plot where a judge appears to be a human but is actually a demon. She follows the lifelong mission of bringing justice to the evil people and sending them straight to where they deserve. However, new stills of the show have been released, showcasing the confusing relationship between the leads.

On October 4, 2024, the production team of The Judge from Hell released several stills featuring the leads, Park Shin Hye as Kang Bit Na and Kim Jae Young as Han Da On. In the images, they are seen in a tense atmosphere, suggesting another shocking case involving the culprit, Yang Seung Bin.

Kang Bit Na flashes a smile, yet her fierce gaze in court speaks volumes. Meanwhile, detective Han Da On surveys a crime scene with a sharp focus. Adding to the suspense, Yang Seung Bin is shown confronting a police officer, his body drenched in blood, leaving viewers eager to uncover the unfolding events.

Additional stills highlight the dynamic between Kang Bit Na and Han Da On in varying moments. In one scene, she shoots a cold glare at Han Da On, who responds with a warm smile. In another, their roles are reversed and Kang Bit Na smiles, while Han Da On meets her with a cold expression, stirring curiosity about their complex relationship.

The story centers on Kang Bit Na, an elite judge with a stunning appearance who is actually a demon. Her mission is to eliminate malevolent individuals who lead others to their deaths and show no remorse. After dispatching them to Hell, she continues her dark work.

Kang Bit Na’s life takes a dramatic turn when she encounters Han Da On, a friendly and perceptive detective with a sharp mind and a feeling of hidden sorrow. As their paths intertwine, both their lives are profoundly altered.

Apart from Park Shin Hye, the cast of the K-drama includes Kim Jae Young, Kim In Kwon, Kim Hye Hwa, Lee Joong Ok, Choi Dong Goo, Lee Mi Do, Lee Kyu Han, Do Eun Ha, and more. The show is scheduled to premiere on September 21, 2024, every Friday and Saturday. Directed by Park Jin Pyo, it will air on the South Korean network SBS.