Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel: 25 percent fee hike, entourage of 25 people to 5-star demands cited as reasons

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has officially exited the sequel of the Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898AD, following disagreements with the film’s producers over her demands. On September 18, the makers released an official statement citing “commitment issues” and added that a project of this scale required full collaboration, which they could not find with Padukone.

Reliable sources revealed to Bollywood Hungama that the conflict arose due to Deepika’s fee and working condition demands. “Deepika Padukone demanded a 25 percent increment on the acting fees she was paid for the first part of the film. That’s not all, she put her foot down on shooting for just 7 hours a day. Given that Kalki 2898AD is a VFX-heavy film, such short shoots were likely to increase the budget significantly,” a source close to the producer shared.

The producers reportedly tried to accommodate Deepika’s needs. “They were willing to provide a luxury vanity for her rest periods in return for longer shoot hours, but she refused. They also tried to negotiate finances, given that even Prabhas had not asked for an increment in fees. She and her team refused to adjust on either,” the source added.

Here’s what went wrong with Deepika’s requirements

The demands reportedly extended beyond fees and shoot hours. Deepika’s team, which includes nearly 25 people, required five-star accommodation and reimbursement for food during the shoot. “Why should the producers pay for the stay and food of an actor, over and above the fees? This is an issue that a lot of Hindi producers also face,” the source told Bollywood Hungama. Despite requests to reduce the team size, Deepika remained firm on her demands, leaving the producers with no choice but to part ways.

Producers stress collaboration is key in big-budget films

The makers highlighted that similar issues had arisen on Deepika’s previous film Spirit. “Actors have to be more collaborative to make films work. This was the issue on Spirit too. And now Kalki 2898AD,” the source confirmed. The statement also subtly emphasized that large-scale films like Kalki 2898AD need flexibility from all parties involved to manage tight schedules and VFX-heavy production requirements.

With Deepika stepping away, the producers are expected to announce her replacement soon. The sequel to Kalki 2898AD continues to generate buzz, and fans remain eager to see who will share screen space with Prabhas in the high-profile project.

ALSO READ: Breaking: Deepika Padukone will NOT be a part of Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898AD sequel, makers release statement