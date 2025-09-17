IU reveals UNSEEN look at Wife of 21st Century Prince character, details filming schedule with Byeon Woo Seok

IU is returning with another iconic character! The singer and actress shared details of her upcoming role alongside Byeon Woo Seok in the modern romance drama, Wife of 21st Century Prince (also called 21st Century Grand Prince’s Wife). Called Seong Hee Joo, she will be seen as a chaebol heiress who, despite having everything, is stuck with a ‘commoner’ status. During her fan meeting the past weekend in her homeland, she spoke about having completed almost half of the filming and shared never-before-seen looks at her character.

IU confirmed that the filming for Wife of 21st Century Prince is currently ongoing, with production set to wrap up by January or February 2026. The shoot schedule began earlier this year with the aim of airing next year. However, that wasn’t all the updates she had for her fans. Watched by thousands of Uaenas, the actress showed off a few looks of herself as Seong Hee Joo. She emphasized that people should not judge her character too soon, as she may be mistaken for someone with bad intentions, but that’s not the case.

In the photos, she could be seen dressed very fashionably, matching the vibe of the conglomerate heiress that comes with the character. Fans can expect to see some very outright posh and expensive fits from the lead star. From formal two-pieces to more outgoing versions, she appeared to be decked from head to toe in luxury. From diamond rings to swanky cars, she has it all!

About Wife of 21st Century Prince

The story is set in an alternate world where a monarchy exists in South Korea. Seong Hee Joo and Lee Wan, played by IU and Byeon Woo Seok respectively, get into a contract marriage that has mutual benefits for both of them. She who seeks the royal title is able to achieve it thanks to her husband, while he, who despite being a Prince, has no power or influence, gets to experience the wonders of the royal world. Their peculiar arrangement follows a tale of sweet and spicy romance.

ALSO READ: Seoul International Drama Awards 2025 Full Winners List: IU and Ju Ji Hoon nab Best Actor and Actress, know how to watch