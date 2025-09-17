Was Park Hyung Sik paid 400 million KRW for Twelve villain portrayal? Actor clarifies amid fees vs production cost debate

Park Hyung Sik is one of the biggest and most successful K-pop idols turned actors in recent years. Following his fame with post-military shows like Happiness and Doctor Slump, he has managed to become a coveted name to have on any K-drama or film lineup. But his presence comes with a hefty price tag. The actor is said to have earned somewhere between 300-400 million KRW for his role as O Gwi, the evil spirit in power. Now, his agency has stepped forward to deny the numbers.

Park Hyung Sik keeps his actor fees a secret

In a statement shared with Newsen on September 17, the Buried Hearts star has dismissed the rumors of earning about 15 percent of Twelve's total production budget of 20 billion KRW. Another 15-20 percent was reportedly given to seasoned actor Ma Dong Seok for his lead role as Tae San, the leader of the twelve angels protecting Earth from devils. Check out what RÊVE had to say about Park Hyung Sik's alleged pay cheque below:

“Hello. This is RÊVE Entertainment. We would like to share our official position regarding actor Park Hyung Sik's per-episode salary rumors. From the initial reports on Doctor Slump to this one on Twelve, the media reports regarding Park Hyung Sik's appearance fee are untrue. As these reports are becoming established facts, we are sharing our official position. Actor Park Hyung Sik is diligently working on each project he takes on. We would appreciate your warm support for his future activities.”

Twelve depicts the fight between angels and demons with humanity at the center of their dispute. While evil spirits threaten to take over and destroy Earth, 8 out of 12 angels, each representing one of the animals of the Eastern zodiac, unite to tame the terror before them. Other cast include Seo In Guk, Sung Dong Il, Lee Joo Bin, Ko Kyu Pil, Kang Mi-na, and Sung Yoo Bin. The show premiered on August 23 and managed to gather a lacklustre response after 8 episodes.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned salaries of the actors are reported by Dispatch Korea. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

