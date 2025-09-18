Dashavatar Box Office Day 6: Dilip Prabhavalkar's film maintains good hold, nets Rs 1.10 crore on Wednesday

The latest Marathi film, Dashavatar, starring veteran actor Dilip Prabhavalkar in the lead, is doing well at the box office. Made on a small budget, the movie has recorded a good hold so far at the box office. Debuted with Rs 50 lakh, the film witnessed a spike over the weekend and closed at Rs 4 crore net, with its biggest business day coming on Sunday, which was Rs 2.25 crore.

The movie held a strong hold on the weekdays. It fetched Rs 90 lakh on its first Monday, followed by an impressive Rs 1.15 crore on Tuesday. Estimates suggest that the movie remained steady on Wednesday as well and collected another Rs 1.10 crore.

Released on September 12, the total cume of Dashavatar now stands at Rs 7.15 crore net at the Indian box office. The movie is expected to wind up its opening week at Rs 8 crore to Rs 8.50 crore net.

Dashavatar set to hit Rs 10 crore mark in second weekend

Co-starring Bharat Jadhav, Abhinav Berde, Priyadarshini Indalkar, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Sidharth Menon, Dashavatar is likely to record a good spike in its second weekend. If it performs on the expected lines, it will cross the Rs 10 crore net mark by the end of the second weekend.

Directed by Subodh Khanolkar, the movie is expected to keep attracting the audience to the cinemas and wrap its theatrical run on a successful note. This will be a big relief for the Marathi film industry as the last clean Hit Marathi movie was Jarann, which released in June 2025.

Day-wise box office collections of Dashavatar in India:

Day Net India Box Office 1 Rs 0.50 crore 2 Rs 1.25 crore 3 Rs 2.25 crore 4 Rs 0.90 crore 5 Rs 1.15 crore 6 Rs 1.10 crore (est.) Total Rs 7.15 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Mirai (Hindi) Box Office Day 6: Teja Sajja's fantasy actioner hits Rs 10 crore mark but needs stronger momentum