The Ba***ds of Bollywood title explained: Bobby Deol, Lakshya, and Raghav Juyal decode Aryan Khan’s bold choice

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, is making his directorial debut with The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Even before its release, the project has become one of the most talked-about shows of the year. What has caught everyone’s attention, however, is the unusual title, especially the three asterisks in the middle of the word “Ba***ds.” Recently, Bobby Deol, Lakshya, and Raghav Juyal shared their thoughts on why the title looks the way it does.

Bobby Deol connects the title with the story

In a conversation with Radio Nasha, Bobby Deol explained that the asterisks are tied to the way Aryan Khan has created the show. He said, “It is its concept, it is the way the show is written. When you watch the show, then when you look at the title and you will understand.”

The actor recalled a similar situation with his 1997 thriller Gupt. He shared, “I remember when I did the film Gupt, people did not understand the title of the film, but then Kajol turned out to be the murderer, so then they understood why we named it Gupt.”

Here's the trailer of the show:

Lakshya says the title matches the show’s vast world

Lakshya, who plays a key role in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, revealed that the series did not have a title for a long time. He said, “The type of show that it is, it’s very difficult to describe in one word. When you see the show, then you will find the meaning of ‘Bads’ because you cannot define the show in one word or one line, because it is a vast, unique world that Aryan has set.”

He further added that the title is meant to stand out. “Just like its story, the title is also very unique, and it catches attention. People will remember it,” Lakshya said.

Here’s why Raghav Juyal thinks the asterisks were added

Raghav Juyal gave a more straightforward explanation. He shared, “They had to fit ‘Bads’ with ‘Bollywood,’ and that’s why they have put asterisk in it. It was for aesthetic reason.”

Actor Manoj Pahwa also mentioned that the team kept the title a secret from him. “They didn’t even tell me the title of the show, and when the title of the show was revealed at that time, I got to know about it,” he said.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood features a strong ensemble cast, including Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Rajat Bedi, and Gautami Kapoor. To add star power, the series will also feature special appearances by Salman Khan, Karan Johar, and Ranveer Singh.

