Airport Diaries: Salman Khan returns in swag from Battle Of Galwan's Ladakh shoot for Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar

Salman Khan has wrapped up his Ladakh schedule for Battle of Galwan and is back in Mumbai to take charge of Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar. The actor spent several weeks in Leh shooting for the upcoming war drama and will now shift his focus to the reality show that has seen temporary guest hosts during his absence.

The Leh-Ladakh schedule for Battle of Galwan lasted over a month and included demanding shoot conditions. Salman and the team worked through rough weather, including a strong sandstorm that halted production. Despite the challenges, the actor was seen spending time with locals and posing for pictures, which quickly went viral on social media.

The shoot also marked the arrival of Chitrangda Singh, who joined Salman in Leh for an important portion of the film. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Battle of Galwan is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict and has been one of Salman’s most talked-about projects this year.

Here’s why Salman Khan missed Weekend Ka Vaar episodes

During his extended stay in Leh, Salman Khan could not film the weekend episodes of Bigg Boss 19. To keep the show running, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi stepped in as guest hosts. Akshay’s presence added star power, while Arshad’s return reminded fans of his association with the very first season of Bigg Boss.

Salman Khan’s return to Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar

With the Leh schedule now complete, Salman has returned to Mumbai and will resume his hosting duties for the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. His presence is expected to bring back the familiar energy and spark that audiences associate with the show. Weekend Ka Vaar has always been one of the highlights of Bigg Boss, with Salman’s take on house dynamics and his interactions with contestants drawing maximum attention.

