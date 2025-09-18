Marco sequel gets a title, Unni Mukundan not part of the franchise

The Malayalam action drama Marco turned into a massive blockbuster when it hit theatres in 2024. Starring Unni Mukundan in the lead role, the film was promoted as “the most violent Malayalam film ever” and managed to create strong buzz at the box office. It went on to become the first Malayalam A-rated film to cross the Rs 100 crore gross mark worldwide, as per Hindustan Times.

Now, a sequel to Marco is officially in the works. The production house Cubes Entertainments has registered the title Lord Marco with the Malayalam Film Chamber, confirming the continuation of the franchise. Haneef Adeni, who directed the first part, will return as director for the second installment, while Shareef Muhammed will bankroll the project under the Cubes Entertainments banner.

Why is Unni Mukundan not in Lord Marco?

The twist for fans is that Unni Mukundan will not be a part of Lord Marco. The makers have confirmed that the sequel will be headlined by another actor, though the casting is still underway. This has raised questions among netizens about why Mukundan has been replaced despite the first film’s huge success.

Unni himself had earlier clarified that he has no plans to return for a sequel. In June, the actor posted a video of his weight-loss transformation on social media. When a fan asked him about Marco 2, he responded, “Bro, apologies but I have dropped plans to continue the Marco series. Too much negativity around the project. I’ll try my best to bring something bigger and better than Marco. Thanks for all the love and positivity. Cheers.”

His statement indicated that he wanted to move away from the controversy surrounding the first film, which was widely discussed for its extreme violence. Some viewers had even reported feeling sick during screenings due to the gore.

Here’s what we know about Lord Marco

Although the official announcement of the cast is still awaited, reports suggest that Lord Marco will be made on a much larger scale compared to the original. The registration of the title papers, which surfaced online through trade analyst AB George, showed the names of director Haneef Adeni and producer Shareef Muhammed but no mention of Unni Mukundan.

Meanwhile, Unni Mukundan has moved on to new projects. On Wednesday, September 17, he announced that he would play the lead role in Maa Vande, a biopic tracing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s life journey. Sharing the news, he wrote on X, “A man’s story that rises beyond battles… to become a revolution for the ages. #MaaVande it is. Wishing the Honourable Prime Minister @Narendramodi Ji a very Happy Birthday. May glory be revived and brighter things await.”

With Lord Marco now in development, fans are eagerly waiting to see who will take over the lead role in the sequel. The official announcement on casting is expected soon.

ALSO READ: Jana Nayagan to show Thalapathy Vijay fighting off humanoids in climax, exploring theme of Human vs AI?