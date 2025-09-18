Mirai (Hindi) Box Office Day 6: Teja Sajja's fantasy actioner hits Rs 10 crore mark but needs stronger momentum

Teja Sajja and Manchu Manoj starrer fantasy adventure action film, Mirai, is struggling at the box office. The Karthik Gattamneni directorial debuted with Rs 1.40 crore on its opening day, followed by Rs 2.40 crore on Saturday and Rs 2.90 crore on Sunday, wrapping its opening weekend at Rs 6.70 crore.

Though the opening weekend showed some potential, it lost its momentum on the weekdays. The Teja Sajja starrer collected Rs 90 lakh on Monday, followed by a good spike on discounted Tuesday, when it collected Rs 1.30 crore. As per estimates, the movie dipped on Wednesday when prices came back to normalcy.

Mirai collects Rs 1.05 crore on Wednesday, hits Rs 10 crore in 6 days

Bankrolled by People Media Factory, Mirai registered a drop of 20 percent on Wednesday and added Rs 1.05 crore to the tally. The 6-day cume now stands at the Rs 10 crore net mark at the Hindi box office.

The real test of Mirai will begin in the second weekend, when it will have to face a couple of new releases- Jolly LLB 3 and Nishaanchi. As the Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer will grab most of the screens, it might affect Mirai's box office run.

The fantasy adventure action drama is expected to wind its theatrical run in Hindi at around Rs 15 crore net mark, which is an underwhelming result for a Teja Sajja movie, as his last venture, HanuMan, was a Superhit.

Day-wise opening weekend box office collection of Mirai in Hindi:

Day Box Office 1 Rs 1.40 crore 2 Rs 2.40 crore 3 Rs 2.90 crore 4 Rs 0.95 crore 5 Rs 1.30 crore 6 Rs 1.05 crore (est.) Total Rs 10.00 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

