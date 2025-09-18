Box Office: The Bengal Files dips in week 2, headed to meet a disappointing fate

The Bengal Files, directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, started off on a decent note but dipped significantly in the second week. The period political drama, revolving around the Noakhali riots, is heading for an unfortunate fate at the box office.

Starring Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Simrat Kaur, Namashi Chakraborty, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Saswata Chatterjee, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and others, the movie debuted with Rs 1.35 crore. It witnessed a decent growth over the weekend, followed by steady trends in the first week, which wrapped at Rs 9.65 crore net.

The Bengal Files adds Rs 40 lakh for the consecutive third day in the second week

The Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri directorial added Rs 2.85 crore to the tally in the second weekend. It dropped heavily on its second Monday and collected Rs 40 lakh. The movie didn't even show any growth on the second Tuesday when ticket prices were subsidized across the cinemas. Estimates suggest that The Bengal Files remained flat on Wednesday as well and collected Rs 40 lakh for the third consecutive day.

The total cume of The Bengal Files stands at Rs 13.70 crore net at the Indian box office. Based on the current trends, the movie doesn't have much fuel left. Since it will have a clash with Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's Jolly LLB 3 and Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi in the third weekend, its box office hold will determine how far it can go from here on.

Day-wise box office collections of The Bengal Files in India:

Day Box Office 1 Rs 1.35 crore 2 Rs 1.90 crore 3 Rs 2.25 crore 4 Rs 1.00 crore 5 Rs 1.15 crore 6 Rs 1.00 crore 7 Rs 1.00 crore 8 Rs 0.75 crore 9 Rs 1.10 crore 10 Rs 1.00 crore 11 Rs 0.40 crore 12 Rs 0.40 crore 13 Rs 0.40 crore (est.) Total Rs 13.70 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

