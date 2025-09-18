Mahavatar Narsimha has completed its box office run, closing with Rs. 268 crore in India and Rs. 26.50 crore (USD 3 million) overseas, for a total worldwide gross of Rs. 294.50 crore. These figures are exclusive of 3D charges; counting them in, the “real” gross in India is an est. Rs. 296 crore approx and accordingly Rs. 320 crore worldwide.

The film started low but soon turned into a phenomenon with an exponential surge in business. The film found success pan-India, with dubbed versions in South also contributing significantly, especially Telugu, which grossed nearly Rs. 50 crore. The Kannada version put up a stunning Rs. 10.75 crore, the highest ever for any non-Sandalwood film.

The Box Office Collections of Mahavatar Narsimha in India are as follows:

Week Gross Week One Rs. 49.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 77.75 cr. Week Three Rs. 75.50 cr. Week Four Rs. 32.75 cr. Week Five Rs. 20.25 cr. Week Six Rs. 8.50 cr. Week Seven Rs. 2.75 cr. Week Eight Rs. 0.75 cr. Total Rs. 267.75 cr.

Mahavatar Narsimha is a landmark film in Indian animation. Before it, no animated film had even touched the Rs. 100 crore mark in India. This one not only shattered that barrier but raced all the way to almost Rs. 300 crore, finishing with nearly five times the previous record and cementing itself as the highest-grossing animated film of all time in the country.

Animation films are extremely popular across the world, boasting some of the biggest grossers ever. In several countries, animation is the most popular genre for movie-going. Unfortunately, in India, it has very few takers. The genre is often looked down on as “kids cinema”, and children, unlike in the West, don’t drive box office numbers here. Having religious elements widened the appeal of Mahavatar Narsimha, which helped it to take off.

Following the blockbuster success of Mahavatar Narsimha, there are a couple of animated films being planned, most of them in the same space of mythological epics. The hope is that this will break the stigma and unlock the massive potential of animation that has already delivered blockbusters worldwide.

The Territorial Breakdown for Mahavatar Narsimha is as follows:

Area Gross North India Rs. 187.50 cr. APTS Rs. 51.00 cr. Karnataka Rs. 23.50 cr. Tamil Nadu - Kerala Rs. 6.00 cr. INDIA Rs. 268.00 cr. United States USD 1,470,000 Canada USD 355,000 Australia - NZ USD 455,000 Middle East USD 350,000 United Kingdom USD 170,000 Rest of World USD 200,000 OVERSEAS USD 3,000,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 294.50 cr.

ALSO READ: Highest Grossing Animated Films in India: Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Second after Mahavatar Narsimha