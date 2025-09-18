Breaking: Deepika Padukone will NOT be a part of Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898AD, makers release statement

In a major update for fans, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD have confirmed that Deepika Padukone will not be part of the film’s upcoming sequel. The announcement was made by Vyjayanthi Movies on their official Twitter (X) handle, putting an end to speculation about the star cast of the much-awaited project.

Official statement from Vyjayanthi Movies

Sharing the update, Vyjayanthi Movies wrote, “This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works.”

Deepika Padukone’s role in Kalki 2898 AD

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD was one of the biggest pan-India releases of recent times. The film starred Prabhas in the lead role along with Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone. Set in a futuristic dystopian world, the story blended science fiction with mythology, making it a landmark project in Indian cinema.

Deepika Padukone played Sumathi, a crucial character whose arc was tied to the central conflict of the film. Her role was widely appreciated for its depth and emotional strength, adding balance to the action-driven narrative led by Prabhas. In the sequel, she was expected to reprise and expand her character’s journey, playing a significant part in the larger storyline. Her exit now leaves a gap in the continuation of the narrative, raising questions about how the makers will move forward with her role.

Deepika Padukone’s recent fallout with Sandeep Reddy Vanga

This announcement comes soon after reports of Deepika Padukone parting ways with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, where she was initially cast opposite Prabhas. According to Hindustan Times, the actress asked for an eight-hour workday and certain professional terms, which reportedly did not align with the director’s expectations. Following her exit, Vanga posted a cryptic note on social media accusing an unnamed actor of “breaching trust” and playing “dirty PR games.” Though he did not name Deepika, the timing led many to connect the dots.

Deepika, in response, stressed the importance of working with people who share her values. She shared, “I think the answers are always within. I think the answers are always in your gut.”

