Netizens can't keep calm as Bobby Deol tries to make Aryan Khan smile at Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere

All eyes are on Aryan Khan as his directorial debut shoe Ba***ds of Bollywood, is about to release. The Khans hosted a grand premiere a day before the release of the show on Netflix, and it was a star-studded event. Amongst all the chaos and hustle and bustle, the one moment that caught everyone’s attention was the time when Bobby Deol and others were trying to make the young Khan smile while posing for the paps, but did not completely succeed.

Ba***ds of Bollywood team asking Aryan Khan to smile

X is filled with fans reacting to this cute moment that has captured everyone’s attention. There was a time when the entire cast of Ba***ds of Bollywood came on the red carpet to pose for the paparazzi. Aryan Khan, along with Bobby Deol and a couple of others, sat in the front while others stood behind them. Shah Rukh Khan’s son, like always, had a serious face. That is when Raghav Juyal, who is playing a pivotal role in the show, asked his director to smile.

After he said that, everyone else started telling him to smile. Even Bobby, who sat right next to him, held his arms and, with a big smile, shook him and asked him to smile. The entire team being so supportive and cheering for the debutant director just so that he can smile is such a heartfelt moment. Although Khan did not smile much, this made for one of the cutest moments.

Fans reacting to the viral clip

One of the fans took to their X handle and wrote, “Mission smile failed, but we got the cutest moment from the premiere.” Another fan wrote, “Blessings #AryanKhan Lovely to see you smile; even though just in one frame Lots of Love.”

About Ba***ds of Bollywood

Ba***ds of Bollywood is a satirical action-drama/comedy series directed by Aryan Khan. He has not only directed but also written the show. It is produced under Red Chillies Entertainment, Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan’s company.

The story follows an ambitious outsider, Aasmaan Singh (played by Lakshya Lalwani), and his friends as they try to break into and survive the high-stakes, chaotic world of Bollywood. The show deals with themes like ambition, power struggle, nepotism, glamor vs. hard reality, betrayal, fame, and sacrifice.

