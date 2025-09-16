BTS’ Spring Day leaves MelOn Chart for first time in 3,136 days since release 8 years ago

BTS’ Spring Day observes a sad day in its illustrious legacy. The alternative hip hop and pop rock power ballad was released on February 13, 2017, as the You Never Walk Alone album's lead single. Released as a part of the repackage of the septet’s second Korean-language studio album, Wings, which was first dropped in 2016, the track has served as one of the longest-running songs on the MelOn Weekly Chart. However, on September 15, it was reported that the song had exited the list for the first time since its release in 2017.

BTS’ 2017 track Spring Day ends an impressive stay in the MelOn Weekly Chart

Spring Day has managed to stay in the Top 100 of the MelOn Weekly Chart for 447 consecutive weeks and made it the longest charting song in the platform's history. It has been one of the most popular songs in BTS' discography with an impressive track record across music platforms and countries. The song has been acknowledged by the likes of Korean year-end award shows, including the 9th Melon Music Awards, held in 2017, where it was awarded Song of the Year, and at the 32nd Golden Disc Awards in 2018, where it was given the Digital Bonsang win. The latter also saw it being nominated for the Digital Daesang prize, and the 7th Gaon Chart Music Awards gave it a Song of the Year – February nod.

Spring Day has grabbed 4 music show wins at Show Champion, M Countdown, Music Bank, and Inkigayo, where it won during its second week of release. A remix of Spring Day was released for free via SoundCloud on June 4, 2018, thanks to the popularity of the original. Meanwhile, a Japanese version of the song was dropped on May 10, 2017, as a B-side release of a single album.

Believed to be based on the Sewol Ferry Disaster, BTS has never confirmed the nuances of its tribute to the victims of the tragedy. Leader RM previously addressed the rumors, claiming that many interpretations can arise from the song and left it to the discretion of the listeners.

