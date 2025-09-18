Is Ba***ds of Bollywood worth your time? Read 9 tweets before watching Aryan Khan’s directorial debut

It is a big day for Aryan Khan as his directorial debut show is now finally out on Netflix. Fans who were eagerly waiting for Ba***ds of Bollywood have taken over social media right after watching the first few episodes itself. We bet these comments are going to help you decide if you want to binge-watch it or maybe let it pass. Keep scrolling to read what the netizens have to say about the show.

Fans' reaction on watching Ba***ds of Bollywood

X is filled with reactions from netizens who cannot stop gushing over the Aryan Khan directorial Ba***ds of Bollywood. One of the fans wrote, “Saw first episode of #BadsofBollywood damn. Aryan Khan has literally cooked samir wankhede. Also really hooked to this series. Looks very interesting.” Another fan wrote, “watching #BadsOfBollywood ! Its pretty good so far.” A third fan wrote, “finished Episode 1 of Bats of Bollywood. #AryanKhan my man, you nailed it The writing is sharp, screenplay super engaging & the humour is on point. That ending tho “Say no to drugs” Spoiler alert: Sameer Wankhede cameo.”

Some of the reactions also read, “30 mins into #BadsofBollywood and its supremely entertaining. Very self aware and almost all jokes hit the sweet spot”, “Two episodes of #BadsofBollywood and damn it’s sooo freaking good!!!!”

Cast of Ba***ds of Bollywood

Apart from the loads of cameos by big names like Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor and more, Lakshya Lalwani plays Aasmaan Singh, the main lead in the show. Raghav Juyal plays his best friend, Anya Singh, his manager and Manoj Pahwa his uncle. Bobby Deol plays superstar Ajay Talvar, and Sahher Bambba plays Karishma Talwar, his daughter.

About Ba***ds of Bollywood

The show is not just directed by Khan but also written by him. It is produced under Red Chillies Entertainment, Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan’s company. The story is about Aasmaan Singh, who is an outsider in the glamorous world of Bollywood, struggling to make his mark.

