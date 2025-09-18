When and how to watch Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s debut show Ba***ds of Bollywood on OTT?

All eyes are on Aryan Khan, who is all geared to show the world years of his hard work through his debut show Ba***ds of Bollywood. The show that has left everyone talking about it ever since the teaser was released is finally going to be available for watching. If you, too, are eagerly waiting to binge-watch this series directed by Shah Rukh Khan’s son and want to know what time and where you can catch it, then keep scrolling further.

Ba***ds of Bollywood release date, OTT Platform and Time

By now, most of you must be aware that Aryan Khan directed Ba***ds of Bollywood will be releasing on September 18. You can watch this show on Netflix, where it will start streaming from 12.30 PM IST. It is reported that season 1 will have 6 episodes, and nothing about the show being renewed for a second season has been said.

About Ba***ds of Bollywood

Ba***ds of Bollywood is a satirical action-drama/comedy series directed by Aryan Khan. He has not only directed but also written the show. It is produced under Red Chillies Entertainment, Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan’s company.

The story follows an ambitious outsider, Aasmaan Singh (played by Lakshya Lalwani), and his friends as they try to break into and survive the high-stakes, chaotic world of Bollywood. The show deals with themes like ambition, power struggle, nepotism, glamor vs. hard reality, betrayal, fame, and sacrifice.

Cast and Key characters

Lakshya Lalwani plays Aasmaan Singh, the main lead in the show. Bobby Deol plays a major role as Ajay Talvar, a veteran superstar. Sahher Bambba plays Karishma Talwar, daughter of the superstar. Raghav Juyal plays Parvaiz, Aasmaan’s best friend, and Anya Singh is his manager. Several big Bollywood names make cameo appearances.

Meaning of title Ba***ds of Bollywood

In a conversation with Radio Nasha, Bobby Deol explained that the asterisks are tied to the way Aryan Khan has created the show. He said, “It is its concept, it is the way the show is written. When you watch the show, then when you look at the title and you will understand.”

