Reply 1988 Reunion: 15 actors to film in October for 10th anniversary project, Hyeri-Ryu Jun Yeol clash diverted

Reply 1988 reunion is forging ahead with full force! The K-drama, which aired back in 2015 for the first time and has become a tentpole release for the production, channel, and everyone involved, will be going on a trip to Gangwon-do in early October as per the latest reports. Moreover, it has been suspected that Na Young Seok PD, known for her witty projects, will be joining the lot for filming the content and running it on his Channel 15-ya YouTube account. Commemorating a decade of its release, the Reply 1988 cast and crew are gearing up for a 10th anniversary celebration soon!

Who will be attending the Reply 1988 reunion?

Director Shin Won Ho, writer Lee Woo Jung, and 15 main actors are said to be joining the large-scale anniversary celebration for one of the most famous K-dramas of all time. The team is said to be going to the Gangwon-do Province on October 12 and 13 for a 2-day and 1-night trip. Previously, it was reported that Ryu Jun Yeol would not be attending the reunion due to filming for his next project. On the other hand, co-star and longtime ex-girlfriend Hyeri will be present for the same, averting their possible clash on screen. Lee Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol two broke up after dating for about 7 years.

Meanwhile, channel 15-ya is currently on a hiatus to reconvene and return with better content. The YouTube channel run primarily by Na PD and the ‘Egg is coming’ team has managed to bring in a lot of fun ideas and video concepts for the viewers of K-pop and K-drama to enjoy.

Excitement is raised on whether male leads Go Kyung Pyo, Park Bo Gum, and Lee Dong Hwi will be joining the event. Moreover, the parents and siblings of the show, including Ra Mi Ran, Sung Dong Il, Ryu Hye Young, and others, their reunion on camera is highly awaited! The type of content, as well as the release plan, has not been revealed to the fans as of now.

ALSO READ: Hyeri dating Street Man Fighter’s Wootae after Ryu Jun Yeol split? Insiders spill on 1-year of romance