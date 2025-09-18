‘Boycott from Tollywood’? Netizens in shock over Deepika Padukone being removed from Prabhas's Kalki 2898AD’s sequel

Thursday morning came as a shocker for all the Deepika Padukone fans after it was announced that she will no longer be a part of Kalki 2898AD’s sequel. The makers of the film, which also starred Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role, officially announced the news of them parting ways with the actress. Social media is now filled with netizens going crazy over this news, and we don’t blame them at all.

Fans reacting to Deepika Padukone’s exit from Kalki 2898AD’s sequel

One of the fans wrote, “Boycott from Tollywood #DeepikaPadukone.” Another fan wrote, “Do you think can any other actress can Replace #DeepikaPadukone in #Kalki2 ?? I don't think soo...” A third fan wrote, “Because #DeepikaPadukone only wants to work at times that are suitable for her, all the other actors have to adjust their schedules to match her availability.” It was followed by comments like, “Both Spirit & Kalki 2 nunchi Out Yedho pedha issue ey ayindhi”, “Good for Deepika Padukone.”

Some of the tweets also read, “Deepika padukone full focus on Allu Arjun Movie !”, “I think it's clear now that it was not Vanga or the producers, her attitude itself is also part of the problem”, “Lead actress ko nikal re kya logic hy movie pe asar nai padega kya.”

Official announcement by makers

Sharing the update on their official X handle, Vyjayanthi Movies wrote, “This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works.”

Deepika Padukone’s role in Kalki 2898 AD

Deepika Padukone played Sumathi, a crucial character whose arc was tied to the central conflict of the film. Her role was widely appreciated for its depth and emotional strength, adding balance to the action-driven narrative led by Prabhas. In the sequel, she was expected to reprise and expand her character’s journey, playing a significant part in the larger storyline. Her exit now leaves a gap in the continuation of the narrative, raising questions about how the makers will move forward with her role.

ALSO READ: INSIDE Ba***ds of Bollywood screening: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol’s reunion and ‘beep’ ‘beep’ comment is hilarious