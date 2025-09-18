INSIDE Ba***ds of Bollywood screening: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol’s reunion and ‘beep’ ‘beep’ comment is hilarious

It was a star-studded night on September 17, when the Khan family hosted the grand premiere of Aryan Khan’s directorial debut show Ba***ds of Bollywood. Many big names from the industry arrived to mark their presence, and one of them was Kajol and Ajay Devgn. The actress shared some lovely pictures from the night, giving fans an insight into the premiere. We could see her posing with Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, SRK and others.

Kajol shares inside pictures

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kajol shared a couple of pictures from the premiere of Ba***ds of Bollywood. The first one is a funny clip where we can see Kajol standing between Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan. She holds both the men close to her and says, ‘The beeps beeps of Bollywood, ’ which makes everyone laugh. The actress then reassures her DDLJ co-star about her saying this correctly, and he nods in affirmation.

The second slide is a stunning picture of Kajol and Ajay posing on the red carpet of the premiere. Then comes a selfie with the Khan boys, Shah Rukh and Aryan Khan. The actress’s smile is proof of her excitement. The next one again is a beautiful picture where she poses with Gauri Khan and Aryan, and last but not least is one with all the divas. She poses with Suhana and Gauri. Sharing this dump, she captioned the picture as, “With the Ba***ds of Bollywood ;) congrats aryan. only thing more awesome I'm sure will be ur show! Too excited ..”

Ba***ds of Bollywood release date, OTT Platform and Time

By now, most of you must be aware that Aryan Khan directed Ba***ds of Bollywood will be releasing on September 18. You can watch this show on Netflix, where it will start streaming from 12.30 PM IST. It is reported that season 1 will have 6 episodes, and nothing about the show being renewed for a second season has been said.

ALSO READ: The Ba***ds of Bollywood title explained: Bobby Deol, Lakshya, and Raghav Juyal decode Aryan Khan’s bold choice