Park Seo Joon celebrates 14 years of debut with BTS moments from She Was Pretty, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim

At 36, Park Seo Joon has had an illustrious career. With many hits under his belt, and the possibility of many, all the more plausible, he has had 14 years of hard work and success knocking at his door. Celebrating his acting debut and the almost one and a half decade of work in the industry, the actor shared a collection of memories from his camera roll, recalling the sweet and bitter moments. He also took to a tough workout session, celebrating while burning some calories.

Park Seo Joon turns 14 in the Korean acting scene

Taking to his personal Instagram handle on August 12, Park Seo Joon wrote, “Celebrating 14th anniversary of my debut. Thank you very much for congratulating me. I was young then, and now I'm growing up. Hoping it continues in the future.” It came alongside a carousel filled with 20 of his projects from side roles to some of his most well-known ones across projects, genres and fields.

Among the many we recognized, some of the K-drama behind-the-scenes included moments from the following shows: Dream High 2, A Witch's Love, Kill Me, Heal Me, She Was Pretty, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, Fight for My Way, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, Itaewon Class, and Gyeongseong Creature. If that wasn’t all, Park Seo Joon shared how celebrated his film career has been as well, with roles in Oscar-winning Parasite, to his Hollywood debut with the MCU. Here are all those movies he included in his tribute: The Beauty Inside, Midnight Runners, The Divine Fury, Dream, Concrete Utopia, and The Marvels.

In his Instagram story, the actor added how he commemorated with an hour-long treadmill run, a donation, and a cake celebration with his team. He seemingly ended the day by listening to BTS’ Jungkook’s solo song Still With You, a depiction of his feelings for his fans.

