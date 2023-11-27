Watch: Park Seo Joon surprises Park Hyung Sik at SIKcret Time; fans say ‘Beloved parents of Wooga family’

At Park Hyung Sik's much anticipated Seoul fan meeting, SIKcret Time, Park Seo Joon's surprise appearance highlighted the deep camaraderie of Wooga Squad, emphasizing their consistent efforts to cherish and support one another.

Park Seo Joon surprises Park Hyung Sik and his fans with unexpected appearance at SIKcret Time event in Seoul

The genesis of the famed Wooga Squad dates back to 2016, during the filming of Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, where BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung joined forces with Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, and others, fostering a profound camaraderie. Over time, Choi Woo Shik and Peakboy also became integral parts of this close-knit group.

At Park Hyung Sik’s latest fan meeting in Seoul, Park Seo Joon's surprise appearance further highlighted the tight bond within the Wooga Squad. Their genuine closeness and continuous efforts to support and uplift each other have consistently resonated with fans, emphasizing the special connection they share beyond their professional lives.

The fan-recorded video shows Park Seo Joon cheerfully entering the stage with a vibrant bouquet of flowers for Park Hyung Sik, as he is left too stunned to speak swiftly. The video went viral instantly. Fans couldn’t help but swoon over the heartwarming moment as they called the duo, “Beloved parents of Wooga family.”

The group's foundation on the set of Hwarang has evolved into a lasting friendship, demonstrating their enduring support and affection for one another in various facets of life.

Park Hyung Sik shared drink with BTS’ V as he is set for mandatory military enlistment

Numerous videos from Park Hyung-Sik's fan meeting, SIKcret TIME In Seoul, went viral on social media, particularly those where supposedly he mentioned BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung.

During the event, he shared that “one of his close friends, preparing for mandatory military service, had drinks with him.” This revelation sparked a wave of fan reactions, emphasizing the genuine bond between Kim Taehyung and Park Hyung-Sik.

With V's imminent enlistment, fans expressed mixed emotions, feeling compelled to bid temporary farewell to the idol. Given that other Wooga Squad members, including Park Hyung Sik, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Sik and Peakboy, have completed their military service, fans speculated that the Strong Woman Do Bong Soon actor referred to spending time with V before his enlistment. Connecting this insight with V's recent Instagram story about a campfire with close friends, fans are both excited and melancholic about bidding adieu to the idol they cherish.

