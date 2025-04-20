Weekly Korean Newsmakers: Kim Soo Hyun to investigate Kim Sae Ron's 'aunt,' BTS' Jin confirms 2nd solo album Echo and tour, more

This week, several major news stories have captured the spotlight, with some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry making headlines. Kim Soo Hyun faces new legal challenges, while NewJeans continues their battle against a court ruling. SHINee's Taemin and dancer No:ze are at the center of dating rumors, and BTS’ Jin has announced exciting plans for his new album and upcoming solo tour. Intrigued? Read on to discover all the details behind these latest developments.

Advertisement

Did Kim Soo Hyun miss the court fee payment deadline? Actor’s legal team clarifies.

Kim Soo Hyun recently found himself embroiled in a new controversy amid reports suggesting he failed to pay the required legal fees for his defamation lawsuit against Kim Sae Ron's family and the Garo Sero Research Institute. The lawsuit, claiming 12 billion KRW (around 8.48 million USD) in damages, saw rumors emerge about Kim missing a 38 million KRW (approx. 26,716.51 USD) payment deadline.

This led to questions about his financial preparedness and commitment. However, on April 17, 2025, Kim's legal team from LKB & Partners issued a statement confirming the full payment had been made. They clarified that the extension request was solely to correct a procedural issue with the defendant's address, not due to any payment failure.

NewJeans files second appeal against court's ban on independent activities

The members of NewJeans have filed a second appeal after the Seoul Central District Court reaffirmed its decision to ban them from pursuing independent activities under the name NJZ. Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein had earlier objected to the court’s initial injunction favoring ADOR, but the court upheld its stance after a brief hearing.

Advertisement

Refusing to back down, the group’s legal team confirmed they are now taking their case to the Seoul High Court. As they prepare for the next legal battle, the members recently also reached out to fans, celebrating 1000 days since their debut through their separate social media accounts.

Kim Sae Ron’s ‘fake aunt’ under criminal investigation in Kim Soo Hyun lawsuit

Kim Soo Hyun’s legal team clarified that his court fees for the 12 billion KRW lawsuit were fully paid, following rumors sparked by a correction order from the Seoul Central District Court. The delay stemmed from trouble identifying key defendants, especially a woman publicly known as Kim Sae Ron’s 'fake aunt.' The attorney revealed they could not confirm her name, number, or ID, but she’s now facing criminal charges. Investigators are expected to track her through call records and linked communications.

Are Taemin and No:ze dating? Idol’s agency responds

Advertisement

Dating rumors have emerged involving SHINee’s Taemin and dancer No:ze after photos surfaced online showing them in a seemingly intimate moment. The images depict a male figure, believed to be Taemin, giving a female figure, thought to be No:ze, a back hug in a casual setting. The photos have raised speculation about their relationship, especially since the male figure’s outfit closely matches one Taemin wore in December 2023, as seen in a post by his SHINee groupmate Key.

Adding fuel to the rumors, No:ze was also spotted at Taemin's concert in December. In response, Taemin’s agency, Big Planet Made, denied the dating claims, clarifying that the two are just close acquaintances and requesting fans to avoid spreading unfounded rumors.

BTS' Jin announces new album Echo and first solo fan-concert tour

BTS member Jin recently announced the release of his highly anticipated second solo album, Echo, set to drop on May 16 at 1 PM KST. This marks his return to solo music after Happy, which he released six months ago following his military service. On April 18, BIGHIT MUSIC also unveiled the official posters for his first solo fan concert tour, RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR.

Advertisement

The tour will kick off in Korea on June 28-29 at Goyang Auxiliary Stadium, followed by performances in Japan, North America, and Europe. Fans will get to enjoy two days of concerts in each city, with shows in Chiba, Osaka, Anaheim, Dallas, Tampa, Newark, London, and Amsterdam.

ALSO READ: Kim Soo Hyun launches criminal investigation against Kim Sae Ron’s ‘fake aunt’; police traces call records to track her down