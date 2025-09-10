What Comes After Love star Sakaguchi Kentaro dating Mei Nagano? Everything we know about alleged ‘love triangle’

K-drama What Comes After Love actor Sakaguchi Kentaro has been embroiled in a new relationship scandal involving fellow star Mei Nagano. There are reports of him two-timing her with girlfriend of 4 years Ms. A. His agency is said to have admitted to his past relationship with the hairstylist but has stayed tight lipped about the possibility of him also dating the Caster (News Anchor) star.

Sakaguchi Kentaro’s alleged involvement with Mei Nagano and a makeup artist gets scrutinized

A initial report by Shukan Bunshun on September 9 claimed that actor Sakaguchi Kentaro has been living together with a 3 years older, ordinary woman named Ms. A. "Sakaguchi is in a relationship with Ms. A, who is older than him, and they are living together in an apartment in Tokyo," said an acquaintance of the alleged girlfriend. The popular Japanese tabloid also shared photos of the two at the star’s house as supposed ‘proof’ of their relationship.

Rumors online claim that the two have been going out for 4 years already and that the concerned person is the hair and makeup artist of the Japanese actor’s ex-girlfriend. However, this information has not been confirmed so far.

A follow-up report on September 10 shared that the Sakaguchi Kentaro was also secretly meeting Mei Nagano in an ambiguous set up for the past 3 years while being in a relationship and co-habitating with Ms. A. The allegations have swiftly shaken up the Japanese entertainment industry where the star has been slowly climbing to the top as one of the favorites. The report claims that Ms. A even asked actress Mei Nagano to stay away from her boyfriend amid their frequent interactions.

The new claims are formed around the allegations that Sakaguchi Kentaro came clean to Ms. A about his feelings for Mei Nagano and wanted to end their relationship, but did not do so. In the end, the actor is said to have spoken to his agency about Ms. A who wanted to get married to him. According to the report, since he wanted to focus on his acting career, they broke up and are living separately.

