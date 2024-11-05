What Comes After Love star Kentaro Sakaguchi opens up on meeting BTS' J-Hope after one and a half years: 'Seemed to be doing well'

Japanese actor and model Kentaro Sakaguchi recently delighted fans by sharing a special moment with BTS' J-Hope, recounting their heartfelt reunion after one and a half years. During a live session on his Instagram, Kentaro Sakaguchi, who has been making waves with his latest role in the Korean drama What Comes After Love, opened up about his joy at meeting the BTS star, who was recently discharged from his mandatory military service.

"Oh, yes! I met Hobi, J-Hope, for the first time in a while after he was discharged," he shared enthusiastically, clearly moved by the occasion. “I was so happy to meet him after such a long time. I’m glad he looked happy,” he added, smiling fondly at the memory. “I think it’s been about a year and a half since the last time we met. I was happy since he seemed to be doing very well."

The two last crossed paths backstage at the 2022 MAMA Awards, where J-Hope impressed the audience with his high-energy solo performances of tracks like Arson. At the time, J-Hope was pursuing his solo journey, further showing his talents and individuality beyond BTS. Their recent reunion marks a continuation of their bond, bringing together two prominent figures from the Korean and Japanese entertainment worlds.

For Kentaro Sakaguchi, the visit to South Korea held more meaning than just reconnecting with friends. The actor was recently in Busan for the screening of his film Beyond Goodbye at the 29th Busan International Film Festival, where he received critical praise. He has also captivated audiences with his recent role in What Comes After Love, a South Korean romance melodrama. The 2024 series, based on the novel Things That Come After Love by Gong Ji Yeong and Hitonari Tsuji, explores a deep connection between a Korean woman and a Japanese man. Written by Jung Hae Sim and directed by Moon Hyun Sung, the drama stars Kentaro Sakaguchi and South Korean actress Lee Se Young.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, J-Hope, fresh out of military service, has been enthusiastically stepping back into public life. Recently, he even threw the ceremonial first pitch at the baseball match between the Kia Tigers and Samsung Lions in his hometown, Gwangju, showing his enthusiasm for sports. Fans are eagerly awaiting J-Hope's next moves, with many hoping for more solo music, collaborations, and surprises.

ALSO READ: 'It's refreshing': BTS' J-Hope, RM, and Jimin show support for Jin's pre-release single I'll Be There; latter's brother joins