‘One last time’: BLACKPINK’s Lisa teases harrowing breakup with Kentaro Sakaguchi in Dream short film, Watch

Teasing an emotional journey for her and a past lover, BLACKPINK’s Lisa has confirmed her collaboration with Japanese actor Kentaro Sakaguchi. After multiple rounds of dating rumors and questions about how their friendship came to be, the singer and the actor have revealed their plans to feature in a music video for the Thai star’s solo song Dream, which was released earlier this year as a part of her solo album, Alter Ego.

Lisa and Kentaro Sakaguchi paint an agonizing love story in Dream

The trailer, which was released on August 12, dug deeper into the very painful breakup that is unfolding as a storyline in the song. Previously, a photo showed the actress as the protagonist hugging a man with whom she shared a matching couple ring. In today’s trailer, Kentaro Sakaguchi’s role was confirmed with a better peek at the character he is likely to play. Talking in his deep voice in Japanese, emotional words of parting appeared on the screen where he said, “We ended, just like that. All good things must come to an end, and so did we. Nothing in this world can rewind time. So all I could do was to just look at you. One last time. I couldn’t do anything.”

The visuals showed them in a dreamy set-up as a loved-up couple, dating and blissful in each other’s presence. Over many moments, their love story plays out in the trailer as slowly their fun times with each other turn into instances of silence as despite every shred of himself that wanted to stop her, he could not. Their break-up takes the center stage in the trailer, and an emotional, heartfelt story, rumored to have been inspired by personal life, is expected to run its course via the short film.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Kentaro Sakaguchi’s Dream short film is all set to release on August 13 at 11 PM ET.

